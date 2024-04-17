Patrick and his father-in-law, Carlos, are already off on the wrong foot during Patrick and Thaís' trip to Brazil. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Patrick, Thaís and their daughter are in her home country and it's clear Carlos is still not fond of him even after Patrick and Thaís got married and welcomed a baby girl together.

Patrick and Carlos' bad blood stems all the way back to when Patrick and Thaís first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé, when Thaís kept her intentions to marry Patrick after coming to America to be with him a secret from her dad since she knew he would not approve. Carlos definitely didn't approve of their engagement when she finally came clean and he told her to come home, given that he didn't trust Patrick's intentions. Still, Patrick and Thaís ended up getting married and welcomed their baby girl, Aleesi, in 2022.

In the clip, Patrick is driving in Brazil while Thaís holds Aleesi and Thaís calls her father. Patrick says hi to him and Carlos responds, "Hey ... little b**tard." Thaís then complains that Patrick does not know how to drive in Brazil and then yells at him when he refuses to stop at a stop sign. Patrick insists he knows how to drive and that Thais is a "backseat driver" yet never wants to drive.

"I just got to Brazil, and your dad's already calling me names," he also tells her. "I don't know why your dad is calling me a little b**tard."

At this, Thaís is at a loss for words. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.

