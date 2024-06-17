90 Day Fiancé's Liz Woods has a new man in her life -- and she's putting him on display!

On Monday, the reality TV star went Instagram official with her new boyfriend.

"💕 You!!!," Liz wrote next to a carousel of photos.

According to Liz's post, her man has been in the picture for a while as the carousel includes a number of photos of her and her beau dressed up for formal events, attending sporting events and walking through New York City.

Liz's post also includes pictures of her and her man with her family -- including one of him posing with her 11-year-old daughter, Ryleigh.

Liz also took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of her and her unnamed man during a date night, and a sweet Father's Day tribute to him.

While there's no timeline for their romance, Liz's latest love comes after fans watched her on-again, off-again relationship come to a complete stop with Big Ed during the last season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Fans watched as Liz suffered heartbreak, after Ed unexpectedly called off their wedding, causing her to relocate from their shared home in Arkansas.

In May, shortly after the episode of their split aired, Ed spoke with ET and made comments about Liz's latest relationship. In the interview, Ed revealed that he did meet Liz's new man -- whom he called a "hunk" but had doubts about their romance.

"I mean I'm happy for her ... just my concern is we all have things that we need to work on and deal with and if we don't, they're gonna rear their ugly head and that's my fear is that it's not gonna ... it won't last because Liz will not have dealt with the same things that I have to deal with," he said.

In June, ET spoke with Liz, who didn't agree with her ex's statement.

"I don't think Ed's walked past a mirror," Liz said. "Don't give advice if you can't take your own advice. I don't appreciate those comments. I think he needs to take that self-reflection. ... If you're already speaking on my relationship, there's obviously something you're still holding on to, so."

Despite what her ex had to say, Liz told ET that her man has been supportive, and helped her work through her tough relationship with Ed.

"This person has allowed me to go through all my emotions, allowed me to change, he's never asked me to change," she said.

"There's actually been times I actually cried to this person over Ed in the beginning because, like, of friends and stuff. [He's] always a support system. So even recently seeing Ed at the tell-all, I don't need permission -- I wasn't given permission -- but I was told you need to go through every emotion, say what you need to say, do what you need to do to close this chapter," she added. "I think that takes a lot for someone to come into your life and do that. I've never been asked to change, I work, I can go out. I can hang out with my friends, I can talk about how I'm feeling. ... But I definitely feel like I've healed a lot. I'm smiling. I'm glowing. I feel motivated every day to get up."

