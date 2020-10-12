Sumit finally had a talk with his parents over their disapproval of his relationship with his girlfriend, Jenny, on Sunday's big return of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Not surprisingly, the conversation got heated and emotional quickly, with Sumit revealing that his mental health suffered greatly when he was forced into an arranged marriage with a woman who wasn't Jenny.

Sumit's parents have said that they don't approve of Sumit marrying Jenny because of their age difference. Sumit is 32, while Jenny is 61. His father, Anil, previously pushed him into an arranged marriage, though the marriage failed and now Sumit is going through very expensive divorce proceedings. His parents are helping pay $20,000 to get divorced, though their relationship is strained due to Sumit's choice to now live with Jenny, who moved from Palm Springs, California, to India to be with Sumit.

On Monday's episode, Sumit nervously went to visit his parents, who told them their concerns. Anil and Sumit's mom, Sahna, said that when both they and Jenny get older in another 10 to 15 years, Sumit will choose her to take care of over them. He disputed this, and said he would take care of them all. Sumit's parents also said that Indian society would reject his and Jenny's relationship.

"I will never accept Jenny," Sahna, who previously said that Jenny should have treated Sumit "like a son" instead of dating him, said. "She is not with us. ... Forget her. This is not your life."

"When people ask us, what will we say?" she continued. "That our son is living with someone older than his mother?"

Meanwhile, Anil noted, "Your relationship is downright odd."

Sumit said that what random people in society say shouldn't be important, and also emotionally said he was "dying" when he was forced into an arranged marriage.

"I got married thinking of your happiness," he said. "I listened to you and went through with an arranged marriage ... Then where did my happiness go? Mummy, I was dying!"

Sumit could no longer control his emotions when his parents admitted that the arranged marriage was a mistake.

"Then why didn't you help me?" he yelled. "I had to take that step! ... In those two-and-a-half years, I had stopped sharing my thoughts with my own parents. ... I was the one who was suffering. I told you three times that I wanted to commit suicide. I am your son."

"I'm getting true love with Jenny," he continued. "You are asking me to choose between you two. Why can't I choose both? Think about it."

Anil said they would try their "best," and Sumit did give his mom a hug, who had burst into tears during the emotional conversation.

"I don't want to see him in pain," Anil told cameras, though stopped short of giving his OK for his son to marry Jenny. "I want to see him happy. .... Time will tell."

Sumit later met up with Jenny, and Jenny said that while she was in perfect health, she understood Sumit's parents' concerns about her getting older at the same time as them. She also worried about his parents blocking their marriage, since she can only stay in India if the two get married.

Despite all the family drama, Sumit assured her that he was "100 percent" sure that he wanted to be with her. He also said he was not going to give up on his parents, which Jenny said she wasn't asking him to.

ET recently spoke to Jenny, who disputed Sumit's parents previous on-camera claims that they didn't initially know Jenny and Sumit were dating when she came to India.

"Of course they knew we were in a relationship, we've been together since 2011 and [I came to India in] 2013, so, they knew," she responded. "That's all I can say. They have their reasons for not wanting to admit that they knew we were in a relationship. They have their reasons and I can't say what the reasons are, but I know what they are, and you'll find more about what happens with me and his parents as the season moves along."

Jenny also stressed to ET that she wouldn't keep Sumit from his parents.

"If they need him, he will be there for them and I will let him, I'm not going to stop him," she said. "It's unfortunate that I can't be part of the family, but it is just the way it is."

