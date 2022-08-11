'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Kobe Strips Down to His Underwear and Reveals a Surprise (Exclusive)
Things are getting racy during this season's 90 Day Fiancé tell-all special. In ET's exclusive clip from part one of the special airing Sunday on TLC, Kobe takes off his pants to show off his devotion to his wife, Emily.
In the video, the couples candidly discuss how they handle jealousy. Emily says Kobe gets plenty of DMs from women offering to marry him and responding to an infamous scene this season of Kobe in his underwear since he was working as an underwear model in China when he met Emily.
"So many DMs about it," Emily says. "I'm like, alright well, we f**k all the time, so, all these women can back off."
Emily then asks Kobe to show everyone what's on his underwear and it doesn't take much convincing for Kobe to strip down. Their fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members laugh as Kobe shows off white boxers with Emily's face printed on it reading "I love you" with hearts.
"That's my baby!" Emily proudly exclaims.
Part one of 90 Day Fiancé's tell-all special airs on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and discovery+.
