'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Tania and Syngin Get Divorced on Camera (Exclusive)
'90 Day: The Single Life': Tania and Syngin Divorce and Debbie i…
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Actress, Dead at 71
Al Roker Is Still Absent From ‘Today’ After Health Scare: Everyt…
Meghan Markle Recounts Awkward First Encounter With Prince Willi…
Remembering Kirstie Alley: John Travolta, Ted Danson and More Pa…
Britney Spears' Life-Transforming Year
T.J. Holmes Involved in Years-Long Affair With ‘GMA’ Producer Pr…
Al Roker Health Update: ‘Doctors Are Keeping a Close Eye on Him’
Christina Hall Accuses Ant Anstead of Using 'Manipulation Tactic…
Reneé Rapp Reacts to Selling Out First-Ever Headlining Music Tou…
Celine Dion Diagnosed With Rare Neurological Disease, May Never …
Prince Harry Says Royal Family Planted Stories About Meghan Mark…
Jenna Ortega Wants ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 to Be 'Darker' (Exclusiv…
Why Drew Barrymore Was Inspired by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelto…
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional About Blake Shelton's R…
'Pissed Off Trucker,' TikTok Star, Dies Following Semi-Truck Cra…
Celine Dion Gets Emotional Announcing Another Tour Cancellation
It's a 90 Day Fiancé first. In this exclusive clip from part three of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special airing Monday on TLC, Syngin and Tania finally sign their divorce papers, and it's in front of their fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates.
Syngin and Tania decided to split since their future plans did not align -- Tania wants to be a mom sooner rather than later, while Syngin doesn't want kids. This season of 90 Day: The Single Life focused on Tania dating again and exploring her attraction to women. But her dating was complicated by the fact that she was still legally married to Syngin and she was called out for seeming to want to stay married to him since she didn't want to make the divorce official. Tania insisted that she just didn't think it was a priority to get legally divorced, but in this clip, she brings a notary and the divorce papers onstage so that she and Syngin can finally sign them. Both said they were ready to sign them.
However, fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie was incensed given that Tania had this plan all along and was adamant during the tell-all that she didn't care about divorcing Syngin when she was questioned about it.
"You're crazy," Debbie tells her. "You're a f**king nut. I asked a simple f**king question, and you couldn't f**king answer it? B**ch. I liked you before but you're an a**."
Eventually, Tania and Syngin signed the divorce papers and Tania heatedly defended herself to Debbie.
"Because I never thought about it! That was a real answer, Debbie, I never think about it," she shot back as Debbie continued to call her a "b**ch."
Part three of the 90 Day: The Single Life special airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.
RELATED CONTENT:
'90 Day Fiancé's Tania Wants to Date Women After Divorce (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé': Tania Dates Again While Still Married to Syngin
'90 Day Fiancé Tell-All: Syngin & Tania Tearfully Reunite After Split