It's a 90 Day Fiancé first. In this exclusive clip from part three of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special airing Monday on TLC, Syngin and Tania finally sign their divorce papers, and it's in front of their fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates.

Syngin and Tania decided to split since their future plans did not align -- Tania wants to be a mom sooner rather than later, while Syngin doesn't want kids. This season of 90 Day: The Single Life focused on Tania dating again and exploring her attraction to women. But her dating was complicated by the fact that she was still legally married to Syngin and she was called out for seeming to want to stay married to him since she didn't want to make the divorce official. Tania insisted that she just didn't think it was a priority to get legally divorced, but in this clip, she brings a notary and the divorce papers onstage so that she and Syngin can finally sign them. Both said they were ready to sign them.

However, fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Debbie was incensed given that Tania had this plan all along and was adamant during the tell-all that she didn't care about divorcing Syngin when she was questioned about it.

"You're crazy," Debbie tells her. "You're a f**king nut. I asked a simple f**king question, and you couldn't f**king answer it? B**ch. I liked you before but you're an a**."

Eventually, Tania and Syngin signed the divorce papers and Tania heatedly defended herself to Debbie.

"Because I never thought about it! That was a real answer, Debbie, I never think about it," she shot back as Debbie continued to call her a "b**ch."

Part three of the 90 Day: The Single Life special airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.

