Despite Usman saying he was touched by Kim's recent proposal to him and accepting it, in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Usman is clearly interested in a potential wife that his mother introduces him to. In the clip, Usman's mother introduces him to a woman named Fareedet and Usman likes what he sees despite his romance with Kim.
Usman's mom doesn't want him to marry Kim given that Kim is 51 years old and can no longer have kids. Thus, she wants 33-year-old Usman to marry 18-year-old Fareedet. Fareedet's mother is also all for the match. At first Usman and Fareedet's meeting is awkward, but then Usman quickly turns on the charm, asking her who his competition is when it comes to suitors. Usman says it's impossible that nobody has "proclaimed their love" for her and Fareedet cracks a smile.
"I wanted to leave as soon as I arrived, but seeing your beauty got me excited," Usman admits.
Usman tells cameras Fareedet is "beautiful."
"If I didn't meet Kimberly, Fareedet is the kind of lady that I would like to go on with," he says.
As Usman and Fareedet continue to talk, he is pleasantly surprised they both want four children. Fareedet also tells cameras she would love for Usman to be her husband.
"As a woman, it has always been my wish to get married and produce children," she says. "I wish to have Usman as my husband some time soon or in the future. I am truly excited."
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.
