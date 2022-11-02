'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Proposes to Usman -- See His Reaction (Exclusive)

Kim is ready to take her relationship with Usman to the next level and is taking it upon herself to get it there. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim plans out a romantic proposal to Usman and his reaction is surprising.

Kim and Usman have had plenty of ups and downs during this season, and his mother doesn't approve of their relationship given their 19-year age difference and that she can't give him children. Still, the couple has persisted and in this clip, she lays out candles, rose petals and champagne for Usman as a surprise. Kim then takes his hand and gets choked up as she tells him that she loves him more than he probably even knows.

"We've been through a lot in two years," she says. "So, I'm gonna ask you a question. Will you marry me?"

Kim gets down on one knee and presents him with a ring, and Usman is clearly shocked.

"If marrying you is what truly will make you happy in this life, I'm ready to marry you, I'm telling you," he responds. "I never expected this, and I will repeat and say, yes yes yes."

Unfortunately, the ring doesn't fit, but Kim bought a backup one just in case. Usman tells cameras he's touched by her proposal.

"When Kimberly goes down on her knee, it's not my culture, but like, it's beautiful and she's trying to show me how much she loves me and how she's ready to be with me regardless of anything that's going to happen," he says. "I have to accept it, it's something touching actually. Look at how she took much time decorating the whole house. It looks so romantic and I feel loved."

