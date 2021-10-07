'90 Day Fiancé': Watch Kenny and Armando Find Out They Can Legally Marry in Mexico (Exclusive)
Kenny and Armando find out some heartwarming news about their future in this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.
Kenny and Armando are set to marry after Kenny moved to Mexico to be with Armando. When the two initially applied for their marriage license, they were heartbreakingly denied because they were a same-sex couple. Not to be deterred, they obtained a letter from the human rights office in Mexico and in this clip, they nervously try again. Armando explains to the clerk that they got a letter granting them the right to get married, but is then shocked when the clerk says he actually no longer needs the letter.
"We got an official letter from the State, where they informed us that same-sex marriages are going to be like any marriage," the clerk says. "Yes, and I can now tell you, we are on the other side."
Armando then tells his daughter, Hannah, that he and Kenny are going to be able to get married, and she's also adorably in disbelief.
"Growing up here in Mexico and being from a conservative country and never thinking I can get married, and now being approved, it's an amazing feeling," Armando tells cameras.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
