Yara is setting the record straight when it comes to her fiancé, Jovi, and his family's thoughts on Ukrainian women. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé, Yara says it was never her goal to come to America and leaves Jovi and his mom, Gwen, speechless when she corrects them on their misconceptions about women in her country.

In the clip, Yara -- who recently found out she's pregnant -- is not amused when Jovi tells his parents that it was her dream to come to America before she even met him, and says that it wasn't. When she asks him why he thought that about her, he replies, "Because everybody from Ukraine wants to come to America." Gwen piles on, telling her husband that a lot of Ukrainian women try to get a man just to get them to America.

Yara tells them, "I don't like that so much hearing because it's about my country. It's kind of same stereotypes like many people think that Americans are so stupid."

At this point, the room goes dead silent, and Jovi's father awkwardly clears his throat.

Yara tells cameras, "Jovi's parents tell me a little bit about Ukrainian girls. That in Ukrainian girls is so much tricking, want to get to America. It's not true."

Yara, who has disliked living in New Orleans with Jovi so far, then shocks his parents when she tells him that she in fact isn't even sure if she wants to live permanently in America after she and Jovi get married. She suggests she may want them to live in Budapest given that it's close to where her mother lives. Gwen says this concerns her, and Jovi's parents also appear to not know that Yara is now pregnant.

Jovi's dad tells cameras, "She wants to go to another country and move Jovi to another country, so that's a problem for us. Also, in the future, if they have kids, I mean, this could be hard for us to see our grandkids. ... We may lose our son."

Gwen also notes, "I'm afraid that once they get married, that she's got that hold. And she will take him away from us."

ET recently spoke with both Yara and Jovi about this season of 90 Day Fiancé, and they addressed some fans judging them. Yara insisted that she was not a gold digger and made no apologies for being blunt on the show, noting that she wasn't fake or a liar. As for Jovi, he stressed that he was not an alcoholic after the reality series showed the couple fighting over how much he drinks.

"Of course, when Yara arrived in America, I was drinking a lot," he acknowledged. "I was under a lot of stress, we both were. I've been portrayed, 'Oh, I'm an alcoholic,' but in reality, I'm not. There are a lot of days that I don't drink, there are times that I go to work for months at a time and I don't drink. That's the only thing that bothers me, being portrayed as something I'm not.

Watch the video below for more with the couple, including how Jovi felt about his good friend, Sara, outing him for sleeping with strippers in the past.

