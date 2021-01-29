Zied's arrival in Georgia from Tunisia to be with his fiancée, Rebecca, has been far from smooth sailing, and in this exclusive clip from Sunday's brand new 90 Day Fiancé, he gets an unwelcome surprise about the apartment they've been living in.

Rebecca's family and friends have been wary about her relationship with Zied, given what happened with her third ex-husband, who hails from Morocco. Rebecca, 49, said he used her for a green card and they split once she brought him to America. In this clip, Rebecca's boss and close friend, Melanie, awkwardly brings up the similarities between Rebecca's ex-husband and 27-year-old Zied while visiting the couple at their apartment. She also drops a bombshell on Zied -- that Rebecca and her ex-husband actually used to live in the same apartment building. Rebecca has been keeping that a secret from Zied, given his issues with people bringing up her ex and his conservative culture.

Melanie notes, "I'm not trying to compare you with the ex, but there are similarities. Both young, both from North Africa, and now, we're at the same apartments. Didn't you and your ex live down the hall?"

Rebecca is clearly distressed after Melanie lets the cat out of the bag, while Zied is stunned.

"What?" he asks, looking at Melanie in shock.

