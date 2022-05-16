Another day, another emergency for the 126 -- and this time, it hits close to home. On Monday's season finale of the newly renewed9-1-1: Lone Star, titled "A Bright and Cloudless Morning," Captain Strand and the 126 come together when one of their own is trapped after a building explosion.

That someone is none other than Judd, who finds himself in dire straits when the building he's in suddenly becomes a pile of rubble in mere seconds.

In ET's exclusive clip ahead of the finale, the build-up to the building collapse is as dramatic as you can imagine. It all seemingly begins like a routine check-up in one of the electrical rooms downstairs, but soon becomes disastrous the second the security guard opens the door after disregarding a warning, resulting in a rattling explosion that stuns the innocent bystanders -- including Judd.

And, just as quickly as these disasters happen, the ground gives out and Judd and the others fly through the ground as the building caves in on itself.

Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below.

Elsewhere in the episode, Owen reflects on his 9/11 experience, T.K. and Carlos come to a decision about their future, and Tommy and Julius decide on their future.

Showrunner Tim Minear previewed the action-packed hour with ET, sharing the thought process for refocusing some of the finale on 9/11 and the experiences Owen had on that harrowing day.

"I knew that I wanted to say something about that and that I wanted to do some kind of 9/11-themed episode. When it became the finale, what I didn't want to do was a very special episode that wasn't a finale of the season. I wanted it to incorporate all the characters and I wanted to hit some of the important points that I wanted to hit," Minear explained. "When I saw a story of the tragedy of that condo building that collapsed in Miami last year, it occurred to me that if Owen and team responded to something that evoked feelings and images of 9/11, that would be a way to not try to go back and turn the tragedy of 9/11 into an action set piece for an episode of my pop TV show -- that maybe there would be a way to say something more reverently through this character and through the situation."

"I had already introduced certain elements into Lone Star. I'm thinking particularly about when T.K. was having his near-death experience at the beginning of the year. Those coma dreams that he was having with his mom and that Carlos, even at his bedside, started to bleed into," he continued. "And so I took that as inspiration for what happens with Owen in the middle of this finale episode. Also, it was a sneaky way for me to play Owen during 9/11 without having to spend a lot of money on technology to make everybody look like they did in 2001."

The season 3 finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star airs Monday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

RELATED CONTENT:

Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2022: See the Full List

'9-1-1: Lone Star': Owen Discovers He's Inherited Gwyn's Bird

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Sneak Peek: Judd Asks Owen for a Favor With His Son

'9-1-1: Lone Star': Jim Parrack Breaks Down Judd's Fatherly New Twist

Related Gallery