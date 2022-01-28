Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2022: See the Full List
Are your favorite TV shows canceled or renewed? Let's find out!
As television attempts to get back to as close to a normal schedule as possible amid an ongoing pandemic, that means the broadcast networks will continue to make difficult decisions about the fates of their shows. While some are lucky enough to earn multi-season pickups (see: NBC's OneChicago franchise, CBS' Young Sheldon) or early renewals (i.e. ABC's Grey's Anatomy, CBS' Ghosts) and some are gearing up for their farewell (NBC's This Is Us, ABC's Black-ish), it's a waiting game for the majority of the others.
Sifting through all the TV news can be an overwhelming task, especially with the sea of shows dropping on any given day, which is why we're here to help make your lives a little bit easier! This is your one-stop shop to be in the know for which shows are coming back (and what's gone for good) at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC.
As pickups and cancellations continue to roll out over the next weeks and months, we'll continue to update this master list. So bookmark this page and check back here often to learn whether your favorite shows will be back for another season!
ABC
Renewed:
Grey's Anatomy - Season 19
Holey Moley - Season 4
Station 19 - Season 6
Canceled:
TBA
Final Season:
Black-ish
CBS
Renewed:
Bob Hearts Abishola - Season 4
CSI: Vegas - Season 2 (without William Petersen and Jorja Fox)
Ghosts - Season 2
The Neighborhood- Season 5
Tough as Nails - Season 4
Young Sheldon - through Season 7
Canceled:
Bull (after Michael Weatherly intended to leave)
Final Season:
TBA
The CW
Renewed:
Masters of Illusion - Season 9
Penn & Teller: Fool Us - Season 9
World's Funniest Animals - Season 3
Canceled:
TBA
Final Season:
TBA
Fox
Renewed:
Bob's Burgers - Season 13
Duncanville - Season 3
The Great North - Season 3
HouseBroken - Season 2
Lego Masters - Season 3
Masterchef - Season 12
Canceled:
TBA
Final Season:
TBA
NBC
Renewed:
Chicago Fire - through Season 11
Chicago Med - through Season 8
Chicago P.D. - through Season 10
La Brea - Season 2
Law & Order: SVU - through Season 24
New Amsterdam - through Season 5
Canceled:
TBA
Final Season:
This Is Us
