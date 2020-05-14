2020 Canceled and Renewed TV Shows: See the List!
It's that time of year again: Time to learn if your favorite TV shows are coming back!
Every year, television executives at the five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC -- decide which shows to bring back for another season, which ones to say goodbye to for good and which new dramas and comedies will get the coveted green light. And, as May approaches, a complete picture of which stars we should expect to see gracing our TV screens in the upcoming 2020-21 season will emerge.
To help you sort through the overwhelming amount of TV news out there, ET unveils the annual TV Cheat Sheet, your ultimate one-stop shop for all the renewals and cancellations from the major broadcast networks.
As the final decisions trickle in, we'll continue to update this master list. So be sure to bookmark this page and check back here often to learn the fate of your favorite shows.
ABC
Renewed:
The Good Doctor - Season 4
Grey's Anatomy - Season 17
Station 19 - Season 4
Canceled:
Reef Break
Final Season:
Fresh Off the Boat
How to Get Away With Murder
Marvel's Agents of SHIELD (returns Wednesday, May 27)
Modern Family
New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:
The Big Sky
CBS
Renewed:
All Rise - Season 2
The Amazing Race - through Season 33
Blood & Treasure - Season 2
Bob Hearts Abishola - Season 2
Bull - Season 4
Evil - Season 2
FBI - Season 3
FBI: Most Wanted - Season 2
MacGyver - Season 5
Magnum P.I. - Season 3
Mom - Season 8
NCIS - Season 18
NCIS: Los Angeles - Season 12
NCIS: New Orleans - Season 7
The Neighborhood - Season 3
SEAL Team - Season 4
Survivor - through Cycle 42
S.W.A.T. - Season 4
Undercover Boss - Season 10
The Unicorn - Season 2
Young Sheldon - Season 4
Canceled:
Broke
Carol's Second Act
God Friended Me
Man With a Plan
Tommy
Final Season:
Criminal Minds
Hawaii Five-0
Madam Secretary
New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:
B Positive
Clarice (Silence of the Lambs prequel)
The Equalizer (starring Queen Latifah)
The CW
Renewed:
All American - Season 3
Batwoman - Season 2
Black Lightning - Season 3
Charmed- Season 4
DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Season 6
Dynasty - Season 4
The Flash - Season 7
In the Dark - Season 2
Legacies - Season 3
Nancy Drew - Season 2
Riverdale - Season 5
Roswell, New Mexico - Season 3
Supergirl- Season 6
Canceled:
TBA
Final Season:
The 100 (returns Thursday, May 20)
Arrow
Supernatural
New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:
Superman & Lois
Walker (Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Jared Padalecki)
Fox
Renewed:
9-1-1 - Season 4
9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 2
Bless the Harts - Season 2
Bob's Burgers - Season 11
Family Guy - Season 19
Duncanville - Season 2
Hell's Kitchen - through Season 20
Lego Masters - Season 2
The Masked Singer - Season 4
Mental Samurai - Season 2
The Simpsons - through Season 32
So You Think You Can Dance - Season 17
Canceled:
Almost Family
BH90210
Deputy
Flirty Dancing
Final Season:
Empire
New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:
Call Me Kat (starring Mayim Bialik)
Filthy Rich (pushed from 2019-20 season)
The Great North
Housebroken
L.A.'s Finest (acquired from Spectrum Originals)
NeXt (pushed from 2019-20 season)
I Can See Your Voice
The Masked Dancer
NBC
Renewed:
The Blacklist - Season 8
Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 8
Chicago Fire - through Season 11
Chicago Med - through Season 8
Chicago P.D. - through Season 10
Law & Order: SVU - through Season 24
Making It - Season 3
New Amsterdam - through Season 5
Superstore - Season 6 (without America Ferrera)
This Is Us - through Season 6
Canceled:
The InBetween
Sunnyside
Final Season:
Blindspot
The Good Place
Will & Grace
New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:
The Kenan Show
Untitled Law & Order: SVU/Elliott Stabler Spinoff
Untitled Ted Danson Comedy
Young Rock
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Survivor: Winners at War' Premiere: Sandra Finds Her First Immunity Idol (Live Updates)
'Grey's Anatomy': Shoshannah Stern on Playing the First Deaf Doctor on TV (Exclusive)
'This Is Us': Justin Hartley Warns Kevin & Randall's Huge Fight Changes Their Relationship Forever (Exclusive)