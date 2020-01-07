The massive success of The Masked Singer has spawned its own spinoff -- and it hails from Ellen DeGeneres.

Inspired by DeGeneres' popular segment from her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Masked Dancer features cloaked celebrities as they perform unique dances, while covered from head-to-toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences and a judging panel to guess their identities. The news was announced Tuesday at the winter Television Critics Association press tour.

The segment was first introduced in January 2019 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Howie Mandel, Sean Hayes, Derek Hough, The Bachelor's Colton Underwood and The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong have been unmasked on the talk show. Since the segment's debut, the videos have averaged nearly three million views on YouTube.

“We’re still blown away by The Masked Singer’s massive impact on pop culture, but when Ellen debuted her own inventive segment, 'The Masked Dancer,' on her show, we were truly amazed,” said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment & Specials at Fox Entertainment. “We are thrilled to partner with Ellen on this new format and take The Masked Dancer to a whole new creative level.”



“This is gonna be just as fun and suspenseful as The Masked Singer, but with a lot more Krumping,” said DeGeneres, who will serve as an executive producer. “And I cannot wait!”

Watch the first segment of "The Masked Dancer" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show:

