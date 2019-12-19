When Chris Daughtry was revealed as The Rottweiler on the season two finale of The Masked Singer on Wednesday, it blew everyone away.

The show's panel of celebrity guessers -- which included Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger -- never once came close to guessing that Daughtry was under that mask, and it turns out the singer's own kids didn't realize it.

Daughtry joined Lauren Zima on Thursday's Entertainment Tonight, and he reacted to a video his wife shot of their kids watching the big reveal in real time.

"It's daddy!" the singer's son, Noah, shouts in the heartwarming video, before asking, "How?!"

"They suspected it," the singer explained. "Noah was like, 'OK, it sounds exactly like you, but I know when you're home and when you're not and it doesn't add up. So it can't be you."

Daughtry said that he first watched the video earlier in the morning and it "made me very emotional."

"Just seeing how much it meant to them to see me do well on it," the adoring dad explained. "You could see that they were so proud and it was so sweet."

Daughtry finished in second place, beating out The Flamingo -- who turned out to be Adrienne Bailon Houghton -- while Wayne Brady, who performed as The Fox, took home the Golden Mask.

Apparently, keeping his identity a secret from his family was challenging for the rocker, but it was equally hard to keep the secret when he was approached by fans asking him for clues or confirmations.

"That was the hardest part, because I was doing shows and doing meet-and-greets during the time that this was on," Daughtry said, explaining that having to lie and feign ignorance was incredibly difficult for him.

Regarding his time on the show, the singer said he was amazed every time he saw one of the celebs get unmasked -- which he only saw when the show aired, along with the rest of America. And, out of all of the other 15 contestants on the show, he was only ever sure about The Leopard secretly being Seal.

"I would know that voice anywhere," Daughtry said. "But that was the only one that I guessed. Everybody else was a complete surprise and shock to me."

With his big performance of Sia's "Alive" leaving a lasting impact after Wednesday's finale, Daughtry teased that his band -- also named Daughtry -- just released their cover of the tune.

"Were [also] in the studio working on new stuff, we got tour dates coming in 2020," the singer shared. "It's gonna be a big year."

For more on the exciting season 2 finale of The Masked Singer, check out the video below.

