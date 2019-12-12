Michelle Williams is opening up about her wild journey on The Masked Singer, and how she came seriously close to getting hurt during her time as The Butterfly.

The former Destiny's Child singer appeared as a guest co-host on Thursday's Entertainment Tonight, alongside Kevin Frazier, and she opened up about the ornate, over-the-top costume she had to rock for the length of her time on the show.

"It only took about 10 minutes to get into everything," Williams said, explaining that the costume -- while gorgeously decorative -- was mainly just "one piece, and then the head and the wings."

However, it was still pretty crazy being inside the thing, and presented some unexpected challenges.

"The head piece [had] the huge antennas," Williams recalled. "So I had to walk sideways down the hallways."

If the decreased mobility wasn't challenging enough, the singer also reminded the world how she was almost electrocuted while performing Bon Jovi's "Livin' on a Prayer" during rehearsals.

"During dress rehearsal, I'm standing on the platform, and they're trying to have to CO2 smoke come out," Williams said, recalling how there was supposed to be a burst of smoke right when she hit a high note, but things didn't go according to plan.

The songstress explained during the Week 4 episode, which aired on Oct. 16, that something inexplicably short-circuited during her rehearsal and, mixed with the stage smoke, ended up shocking her pretty badly.

"All I know is I looked down at my shoe, and the thing could talk," Williams added, explaining that the electric jolt actually split open the boot on her costume.

Williams was eventually unmasked on Week 8, and she got emotional while addressing the show's celebrity panel of "detectives," including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and guest panelist Joel McHale.

"It was a beautiful experience," Williams said after being unmasked earlier this month. "Yes, I've been on big stages, but for me personally this was something for me to know, like, 'You got this.'"

Williams started to get choked up as she explained how being on the show has been a "confidence builder," and her tears got the panelists misty-eyed as well.

"I haven't worked all year, since December of last year, so this is a way to come back strong, and I'm so glad to share it with y'all," Williams added with a smile.

The Masked Singer's big two-hour finale kicks off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX, and ET will be live blogging the exciting episode.

Meanwhile, Williams will soon be appearing in the theatrical production of A Snow White Christmas -- starring as the Evil Queen -- at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium beginning December 13 and running through Dec. 22.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Masked Singer': Festive Semifinals End In Surprising Double Elimination -- See Who Got Revealed!

'The Masked Singer': Our Best Guesses at the Secret Identities

'The Masked Singer': The Butterfly Gets Unmasked, Nicole Gets Asked Out & New Clues Are Dropped in Wild Week 8