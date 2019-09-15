The Masked Singeris returning, and that means new hidden identities to solve and a whole lot of new clues!

Luckily, The Masked Singer gave fans some tantalizing first clues during Sunday's special Sneak Peek episode, which finally revealed all the costumed contestants (except The Ladybug) and gave us our first basic, incredibly vague hints to officially kick off the guessing game.

This season, 16 costumed contestants will face off -- which means four more than the first time around -- and the hints will undoubtedly be more difficult to keep the singers' alter egos even more shrouded in mystery.

However, that doesn't mean we can't start guessing (and wildly speculating) right off that bat! From hidden hints buried deep in the show's various clue packages to some of the internet's best guesses and aggregated deductions, we're compiling a comprehensive breakdown of every piece of evidence to try and crack the case.

As more stars are unmasked as the season continues, ET will continue to update this master list with new clues, theories and the celebrity inside each costume.

Preliminary Clues:

Before the season even kicked off, Fox gave us an overall hint about the slate of contestants this season:

"Collectively, all of the season two undercover celebrities have amassed 69 Emmy Award nominations, 42 GRAMMY Award nominations, 22 Broadway shows, three New York Times Best Sellers and two have been named TIME magazine’s Most Influential People."

Additionally, we've learned -- via a promo for the upcoming season -- that the new slate of contestants also have, between them, a combined total of "140 films, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, 6 multi-platinum records, 31 Billboard No. 1 singles, 19 Emmy wins, 10 GRAMMY wins, seven Super Bowl appearances, five Hall of Famers, 15 marriages and 8 divorces."

So, what can we glean from this info? It sounds like this year, the show's star power might actually live up to the panelists' insanely optimistic guesses from the first season (although we still doubt any of them are Barack Obama).

It seems obvious we've got some big-time singers, some football stars, some Broadway pros -- meaning Neil Patrick Harris might not just be a recurring shot-in-the-dark guess -- and some big time actors. Not that any of that helps to narrow it down now, but we'll see!

THE BUTTERFLY

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Clues:

-- From the Sneak Peek:

1. The Butterfly asks, "Are you ready to feel the butterfly effect?" with a real noticeable emphasis, meaning it could be a reference to the movie of the same name, or possibly a song.

2. The Butterfly says, "I just pray that I don't fall over," because of how unruly the costume is. Again, there's an emphasis on "pray" and this one isn't really even a butterfly pun, so it definitely feels like a real clue.

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE EAGLE

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Clues:

-- From the Sneak Peek:

1. The Eagle says of the competition, "They'll be saluting me."

2. Host Nick Cannon says the Eagles' "rock star" wardrobe was specifically designed by the celeb.

3. The Eagle says that if you know an eagle's body temperature, "You'll be hot on my tail." An eagle's body temperature is 106 (or 105.8 if you convert from Celsius). Could this be a radio DJ? A performer with 106 songs?

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: Right now? Considering the red bandana and general vibe, we're gonna take a predictive shot in the dark and guess Willie Nelson.

THE EGG

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Clues:

-- From the Sneak Peek:

1. The Egg says, "As my mom always told me, life has an expiration date. So always work hard, to the first and last vowels of the alphabet." It's not really clear what that actually means, in terms of being a cohesive sentence, but the first and last vowels are A and U (if you don't count Y), so could that be the celeb's initials?

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE FLAMINGO

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Clues:

-- From the Sneak Peek:

1. The Flamingo says she's gonna "rock this competition until my feathers fall off," and, "I love this mask as much as I love mascara." Could this be a beauty/cosmetics reference?

2. The Flamingo says, "Get pumped, everyone!" and mimes lifting weights. This felt out of place, and therefore it's a clue. As to what? It's impossible to say.

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

MR. FOX

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Clues:

--From the Sneak Peek:

1. The Fox says, "This superhero is ready to devour the competition." Not sure what a superhero has to do with a weird cyborg fox. It could be an actor from a superhero property.

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE ICE CREAM

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Clues:

-- From the Sneak Peek:

1. The Ice Cream appears to live in a large, yellow mansion.

2. The Ice Cream says they "live for the first half of February," while standing in front of a calendar with Feb. 14 circled with a heart.

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE LEOPARD

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Clues:

-- From the Sneak Peek:

1. When talking about the Secret Service level of confidentiality and security around The Masked Singer, The Leopard says she's used to it, adding, "I've been spotted with the president."

2. Nick Cannon says the Victorian costume is designed specifically to hide the celeb's "natural silhouette."

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: Omarosa, based mainly off the President clue and the fact that she definitely doesn't shy away from reality TV.

THE PANDA

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Clues:

-- From the Sneak Peek:

1. The Panda says, "The victory will taste sweet, like bamboo! Especially the way I prepare it!" This could be a hint that they are a celeb chef, or at least known for their cooking in some capacity.

2. The Panda says, "I love new challenges, and pushing myself to the limit."

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE FLOWER

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Clues:

-- From the Sneak Peek:

1. The Flower says, "I blossom in every field I plant myself in." This could be a reference to her being known for a whole bunch of different things, like singing, acting, modeling, ect.

2. The Flower appeared in front of a backdrop of pink and blue flowers, where the blue flowers subtly spelled out the numbers 3-1-4.

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE LADYBUG (No Photo Yet Available)

The Clues: (N/A)

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: (N/A)

THE ROTTWEILER

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Clues:

-- From the Sneak Peek:

1. The Rottweiler says, "I'm here to be best in show. I'm gonna be working my tail off to earn your puppy love."

2. The Rottweiler says, "Roses are blue, violets are red, but do you have a clue who's behind this doggy head?" Honestly, neither of these clues feel like they add up to much.

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

BLACK WIDOW

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Clues:

-- From the Sneak Peek:

1. The Black Widow says, "I'm here to call my way to the top and spin a web around the competition."

2. The Black Widow says, "You can guess my identity all you want, but I'm going to leave you hanging by a thread until the very end."

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THINGAMAJIG

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Clues:

-- From the Sneak Peek:

1. Thingamajig says, "I will tower over the rest of the singers with my puzzling persona." Is this a particularly tall contestant? The costume is over 7-feet tall, but that doesn't mean the singer inside is even close.

2. Thingamajig says, "Don't call me Chewbacca, though we do celebrate together." This could just be a joke, or it could imply he's someone from Star Wars.

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE TREE

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Clues:

-- From the Sneak Peek:

1. The Tree talks about all of her "delicious" performances, with a very strong emphasis on the word. Could this be a clue to a song title she might be known for?

2. The Tree's costume was designed in the style of a "1950s vintage pin-up queen."

3. The Tree says, "The security guards on this show make me feel like precious cargo."

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: Too soon to guess.

THE PENGUIN (No Photo Yet Available)

The Clues:

-- From the Sneak Peek:

1. "I might be cold as ice, but I'm bringing the heat." These feel like song title clues.

2. "Every time you think you're getting warmer, I promise you're getting colder."

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: Our initial impression is that this could be Vanilla Ice, based on his name and "Ice Ice Baby," but that feels a little obvious.

THE SKELETON

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Clues:

-- From the Sneak Peek:

1. The Skeleton makes a reference to his "Skeleton Crew," which is possibly what he calls his fans.

2. The Skeleton stands in front of a gravestone with the numbers 4-2-6-1. Could this be a birthday? April 2, 1961?

The Internet's Most Popular Guesses: (N/A)

Our Best Guess: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni, based exclusively on the fact that he was the only celeb we could find who was born on April 2, 1961, and there's nothing else to back that up. So we're not putting money on it just yet.

