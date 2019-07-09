'The Masked Singer' Is 'More Insane Than Ever' in Season 2: First Look!

"It's showtime!"

The Masked Singer is back for season two, and according to the its promos, it's "more insane than ever." Fox released two first-look videos of the all-new season on Tuesday, featuring a few new costumes. This time around, it looks like we'll be getting an Egg, Leopard, Flamingo, Fox, Skelton and Bird, among other disguises.

Following the sensation that was season one, fans will see 16 new celebs take the stage in September for their chance to be crowned the show's new winner. The series has clearly upped the ante in its sophomore season, with judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger and host Nick Cannon left shocked by the singers' epic performances in the promos.

Check it out below:

The Monster (T-Pain) was declared the winner of season one, while the Peacock (Donny Osmond) became the runner-up on the show's February finale.

In an interview with ET after his big win, T-Pain said he was emotional about the experience.

"Just to hear all the compliments and to hear everybody praising so much, it was pretty cool to hear that," he expressed. "Don't cry, because once you get going, you are going to get me going! It was always like that, but to see them appreciate so much of what I did, it was it was pretty cool."

T-Pain also offered a casting suggestion for season two: "I think Ne-Yo would do really good," he suggested, sharing that he would "absolutely" come back as a panelist as well.

The Masked Singer returns Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. See more on the series -- and how season two will be different -- in the video below.

