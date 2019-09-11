The return of The Masked Singer is just around the corner and the mystery and secrecy behind the scenes are apparently even more intense this time around.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the show's celebrity panelists at The Masked Singer season two premiere party at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, and they could hardly contain their excitement over what was in store in the coming weeks.

"It's so much bigger and better," panelist Jenny McCarthy marveled of the new season, hinting that the star power among the masked contestants is even more impressive than the first time around, especially with 16 contestants this season, instead of just 12.

However, with the extra attention and increased popularity, the already secretive set got even more protective in an effort to keep the Masked Singers' alter egos a total mystery.

"They were more strict behind the scenes [when it came to] wanting to keep it confidential," McCarthy said. "There were a couple of times where I needed to go to the bathroom, and one of the contestants was coming in but they had full-on hoods and [signs] that say, 'Don't talk to me.'"

McCarthy said she'd "watch their body language" for any possible clues as to their identities, but some of the stars tried extra hard to stay undetected.

"Sometimes they would crouch to walk past me to look shorter!" she recalled. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh!' It's so wild how confidential and secret [it all is]," she added. "It's like the Game of Thrones finale!"

Comedian Ken Jeong shared his co-star's praises for the size and scope of the upcoming season and admitted that, this time around, he "personally had more fun doing it."

"Because I knew the show now. We really, you know, we were kinda operating it in a bit of a vacuum for the first season," Jeong explained. "We shot it months in advance not knowing how it would look in the edit… so we went in this season with a bit more confidence."

Jeong also joked that, with or without this season's added secrecy, he's never really going to be the one to accidentally leak or spoil anything from the show.

"I've been pretty good about that because I have no friends. You need to have friends and you need to get out and be social in order to spoil stuff," he quipped. "But, you know, that's great about being socially awkward! No one wants to talk to me, so I leak nothing."

Season two of The Masked Singer premieres Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox!

Check out the video below for ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek at this season's exciting new costumes!

