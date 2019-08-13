The second season of The Masked Singeris coming soon, and ET got a chance to go behind the scenes for a look at some of the brand new costumes the contestants will be rocking this time around.

Like the first season, many of the costumes for the upcoming season are modeled around animals. However, there are a few outliers as well -- including The Egg and The Skeleton -- to mix things up a bit. ET's Matt Cohen met up with the show's panel of celebrity judges for an exclusive set visit and up-close look at a few of the new looks.

"Season two is honestly a better show," Ken Jeong shared, teasing the upcoming performances. "Really, it's bigger, it's better, the quality of the performances is higher."

While it's hard to imagine how the singing is going to be even better -- considering some of the vocal talent they managed to bring together for the first time around -- the costumes are certainly maintaining the same high standards.

The first costume we got a look at was The Leopard, which appears to be decked out in an Elizabethan-era gown. However, star Jenny McCarthy warned that the outfit doesn't necessarily indicate the gender of the celeb inside the ensemble.

"You know, this is a gender neutral leopard," McCarthy hinted. "You won't know what sex this character is for probably a few weeks."

Another costume we were introduced to was The Eagle, which appears to be an American bald eagle rocking some retro Western wear.

"I think this is a good representative of the celebrity who is behind this mask," McCarthy explained, already dropping hints for fans who are already gearing up to get obsessed with the underlying mystery element of the show.

A few of the other characters Fox has revealed include The Fox, who is apparently partially cybernetic, and The Flamingo.

However, these are just six of the 16 character/contestants who will be hitting the stage this season, which is a notable increase from the 12 contestants who duked it out in season 1. And rumor has it the star power has increased as well.

According to judge Nicole Scherzinger, this has spelled a remarkable increase in the already tight security protocols on set and on the lot.

"It's even more on lockdown," Scherzinger explained. "It's hilarious. Even when I drive onto the lot, I see people with capes, and hoodies, and masks. Like random masks."

The Masked Singer Season 2 premieres Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Masked Singer' Is 'More Insane Than Ever' in Season 2: First Look!

'The Masked Singer' Judges and Host Dish on Costumes and How Season 2 Will Be Different (Exclusive)

'The Masked Singer' Scores Post-Super Bowl Slot

'The Masked Singer': T-Pain on Emotional Reaction to Winning Season 1 (Exclusive)