'The Masked Singer' Releases New Season 2 Teaser -- Watch!

Season two of The Masked Singer is almost here!

In a new trailer for the upcoming sophomore season of Fox's runaway hit, fans get a good look at what to expect when the show premieres on Sept. 25. According to the trailer, the celebs' costumes will be bigger and better this season, with masks including an egg, flamingo, skeleton, eagle, monster, leopard and ice cream cone set to make an appearance.

Additionally, the show's judges -- Robin Thicke, Jennny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger -- are continuing to guess big names this season, with people included Fantasia Barrino, Chaka Khan and Larry Bird name dropped in the trailer.

The trailer comes shortly after ET got a sneak peek at some of the costumes this season, including The Leopard and The Eagle.

"You know, this is a gender neutral leopard," McCarthy hinted of the cat costume, which includes and Elizabethan-era gown. "You won't know what sex this character is for probably a few weeks."

Of The Eagle, McCarthy teased that she thinks it's "a good representative of the celebrity who is behind this mask."

While there may be some hints about what celebrity is behind each mask, Scherzinger revealed that the set is "even more on lockdown" than the first time around.

"It's hilarious," Scherzinger said of the lengths the show goes to in order to keep the contestants' identities hidden. "Even when I drive onto the lot, I see people with capes, and hoodies, and masks. Like random masks."

As for what fans can expect when the second season debuts, Jeong teased that it's "honestly a better show" this time around. "Really, it's bigger, it's better, the quality of the performances is higher.

Season two of The Masked Singer premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25 on Fox.

