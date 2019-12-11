*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The Masked Singer semifinals aired Wednesday, and the field of performers was seriously thinned down after a surprising double elimination.

On Wednesday, the five final singers -- The Fox, Thingamajig, The Flamingo, The Rottweiler and The Leopard -- hit the stage to sing their hearts out as the panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy -- had their penultimate chance to guess their secret alter egos.

After the hidden hopefuls gave it their all, the audience in the theater voted on who would be moving on to the finale, and which two stars would be heading home! However, on The Masked Singer, every time we have to say goodbye, we get the reward of finding out if our wild guesses were right. So tonight, the reward was twice as sweet.

After all the votes were counted, the first singer to be sent home -- and thus unmasked -- was Thingamajig, despite a fun, festive performance of Bing Crosby's "Winder Wonderland." After the unmasking process, Thingamajig revealed himself to be Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo!

In one of the most shocking moments of the whole season, the only panelist who correctly guessed Oladipo's identity was Jeong, who has been almost comically wrong about all of this guesses this entire season.

When asked about his time singing on the show, Oladipo said, "It feels great."

"It has been a rough year," he added, referring to a knee injury he sustained in January that required physical therapy. "But to be able to come out here and put smiles on people's faces... it's been nothing but a blessing."

When McCarthy asked if he'd actually go on a date with Scherzinger, after flirting with her all season while in the Thingamajig costume, Oladipo said. "Of course."

"We can go anywhere, any time, any place," he added with a smile.

After bidding farewell to Oladipo, the time came to reveal the second singer who'd be taking off their mask and heading home. It must have been a tough call for the voters, but fans had to say goodbye to The Leopard.

The result shocked the panelists -- especially considering his epic cover of Shirley Bassey's iconic "Big Spender," which absolutely slayed -- but when it came time for their final guesses, Thicke and Scherzinger guessed that it was Seal, while McCarthy suggested it could be R&B singer-songwriter Eric Benet, and Jeong arbitrarily decided that he thought it was Jeff Goldblum.

After struggling to remove his costume -- as is Masked Singer tradition -- The Leopard was revealed to be the iconic singer Seal, meaning Thicke and Scherzinger called it.

"It's certainly [an experience] I won't forget," Seal said of his time on the show. "It was a lot of fun and I'm kind of sad that it's over."

The iconic singer also said that his kids are huge fans of the show, which is one big reason he decided to sign on, explaining, "I thought this would be a great opportunity to make them laugh and to make myself laugh."

This means The Flamingo, The Rottweiler and The Fox are all headed to the big two-hour Season 2 finale next week!

Tonight's reveal comes on the heels of Tuesday's shocking quarterfinals elimination, when fans had to bid farewell to The Tree, who revealed herself to be Saturday Night Live star Ana Gasteyer!

Check out the video below for more on all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues from last week's night of competition.

The Masked Singer's big two-hour season finale kicks off next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Masked Singer': The Tree Gets Cut Following Emotional, Powerful Quarterfinals Round

'The Masked Singer': Our Best Guesses at the Secret Identities

'The Masked Singer': The Butterfly Gets Unmasked, Nicole Gets Asked Out & New Clues Are Dropped in Wild Week 8