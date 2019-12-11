The Masked Singer returns for its exciting semifinals episode on Wednesday, and ET is following along throughout the wild one-hour spectacular to break down all the craziest moments, best performances, and most revealing clues from the second night of this two-part Week 9.

Tonight, Fox's smash hit reality competition series will bring the final five contestants back to the stage to sing their hearts out yet again. The Fox, Thingamajig, The Rottweiler, The Flamingo and The Leopard will all get the chance to impress America with their voices and, more importantly, reveal some of the final clues of the season.

Meanwhile, the panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- are starting to hone in on the secret singers' hidden identities, but will they come close before tonight's double elimination?!

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer.

Last night, The Masked Singer season two quarterfinals saw some of the most spectacular performances before fans were forced to bid farewell to The Tree, who turned out to be Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer!

Check out the video below for more on this season of The Masked Singer.

