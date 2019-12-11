'The Masked Singer': Shocking Double Elimination and Some Huge New Clues In Christmas-Themed Semifinals
The Masked Singer returns for its exciting semifinals episode on Wednesday, and ET is following along throughout the wild one-hour spectacular to break down all the craziest moments, best performances, and most revealing clues from the second night of this two-part Week 9.
Tonight, Fox's smash hit reality competition series will bring the final five contestants back to the stage to sing their hearts out yet again. The Fox, Thingamajig, The Rottweiler, The Flamingo and The Leopard will all get the chance to impress America with their voices and, more importantly, reveal some of the final clues of the season.
Meanwhile, the panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- are starting to hone in on the secret singers' hidden identities, but will they come close before tonight's double elimination?!
The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer.
The Second Singer Going Home Is...6:01 PM:
... The Leopard! (???)
After that epic performance? How? Wow, this is truly surprising.
Panelists' Final Guesses:
Robin says it's Seal.
Nicole says it's Seal.
Jenny says it's Eric Benet.
Ken says it's Jeff Goldblum.
So, who really is The Leopard? Well, after struggling to remove the mask -- per Masked Singer tradition -- it turns out to be none other than Seal!
Robin and Nicole called it! (We did too, just sayin'.)
"It's certainly [an experience] I won't forget," Seal says of his time on the show. "It was a lot of fun and I'm kind of sad that it's over."
The iconic singer also said that his kids are huge fans of the show, which is one big reason he decided to sign on.
"I thought this would be a great opportunity to make them laugh and to make myself laugh," he said with a smile.
OK, For Real Now, The First Singer Going Home Is...5:52 PM:
... Thingamajig!
This must be so sad for Nicole! Although this makes a lot of sense, considering how great everyone was tonight.
Panelists' Final Guesses:
Jenny McCarthy says it's NBA star Paul George.
Nicole says it's NBA star Markelle Fultz.
Robin says Montell Jordan.
Ken says it's NBA star Victor Oladipo.
Despite everyone mocking Ken -- and Ken almost always being almost laughably wrong -- he actually nails it this time. It really is Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo! And no one can believe how right Ken guessed this one.
"I can't believe I got one right," Ken says, overwhelmed. "You're just so talented!"
"It feels great. It has been a rough year but to be able to come out here and put smiles on people's faces... it's been nothing but a blessing."
When Jenny asks if he'd actually go on a date with Nicole, Victor says, "Of course."
"We can go anywhere, any time, any place," he says with a smile.
The First Singer Going Home Is...5:43 PM:
Going to be revealed after these commercials!??!?
Of course!
Why do they do this to us? Oh right, so we'll watch the commercials and to amp up the tension. Fine, but I don't have to enjoy it!
The Leopard Is One 'Big Spender'5:42 PM:
The Leopard once again bucks gender norms and expectations and delivers a killer, captivating performance of Shirley Bassey's iconic "Big Spender" that really captives everyone.
"For the semifinals, this cat came to fight!" Jenny says. "That was your best performance yet."
For his gift/clue, The Leopard reveals the blueprints to his dream house."
"Nicholas and I recently got married," The Leopard says, referring to his proposal to Nick Cannon earlier this season. "This is where you and I can be so purrrfect together."
Panelists' Guesses:
Jenny suggests it could be Eric Benet.
Ken says it could be a "tall actor who can sing" and guesses Jeff Goldblum, to which The Leopard says, "If you were any colder, you'd be Alaska!"
Nicole and Robin are both in agreement that it's Seal. (For the record, we think it's Seal too!)
The Leopard -- NEW CLUES!!5:38 PM:
The Leopard:
- Says, "I came here initially so my cubs would think I'm cool."
- Says, "My long and storied career began with a Nativity play when I was 11 years old."
- We see a Slow Jams album.
- The Leopard is holding a snowboard.
- We see rose petals falling from the sky.
- Someone holds up a CD with the word "Cancelled" printed on it.
'Hallelujah' For The Flamino's Amazing Voice5:32 PM:
The Flamingo wanted to really show how powerful her voice is, so she's singing the iconic Jeff Buckley tune "Hallelujah," and, quite frankly, it's maybe the best vocal showcase from the entire season.
"That was amazing," Jenny says in awe, as the crowd chants the Flamingo's name.
"That was the first chill that went up and down my spine this season," Robin added.
As for her x-mas present/clue, The Flamingo presented the panel with a model globe with Israel pinpointed.
"I was baptised in Israel," The Flamingo explained.
Panelists' Guesses:
Nicole and Jenny think it's Cheeta Girls singer Adrienne Bailon.
Ken Jeong says it's Jessica Simpson, for basically no reason.
The Flamingo -- NEW CLUES!!5:27 PM:
The Flamingo:
- Says she used to sing in her church choir.
- We see four cupcakes, one covered in googly eyes and one with pens sticking out.
- Says, 'This bedazzled beak is going to win that golden mask."
Thingamajig Takes Us to a 'Winter Wonderland'5:27 PM:
Thingamajig is here for the Christmas season, and this week's performance -- while it might have not been his most professional sounding -- was super fun, and his rendition of Bing Crosby's "Winter Wonderland" really made the Christmas episode feel festive.
As for his clue, the "gift" was Indiana Jones' whip and hat.
"I am a massive movie buff, but this clue involves a little more digging," Thingamajig explains.
Panelists' Guesses:
Ken says it's Indiana Pacer's Victor Oladipo. (Wow... I don't know how to deal with this. That's our guess too!)
Robin thinks it's Montell Jordan.
Nicole thinks it might be Dennis Rodman.
Thingamajig -- NEW CLUES!!5:21 PM:
Thingamajig:
- Says, "Hearing the panel's praise has been so humbling, especially after a tough year."
- Says his family "came here with nothing" and that the "key to the American dream is hard work."
- We see someone rocking a black knee brace.
- We see a Taurus star constellation.
- We see a framed college diploma for a degree in kinesiology.
The Rottweiler Looks to the 'Brightside'5:17 PM:
The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" is one of the most listened-to songs of the last 20 years, but we've never heard it like this before.
The Rottweiler delivers an amazing, soulful, emotional, somber cover of the hit single that adds new layers and depth to a familiar song that sounds totally new and different with his voice.
"Your voice deserves to be in the finals," Jenny marvels after the performance.
The Rottweiler's clue this week, in the form of a present, is a hand-written Christmas card featuring cartoon drawings of all the panelists.
"I believe handmade is always better than store bought," The Rottweiler says.
Panelists' Guesses:
Jenny says it could be James Franco or singer Arnel Pineda.
Nicole and Robin think it's Darren Criss.
Ken says he has no idea, and that's truly the shock of the night.
The Rottweiler -- NEW CLUES!!5:12 PM:
The Rottweiler:
- Says, "This time of year, I'm always home with my family."
- We see a Christmas present with the words," To: Cadence, From: Rottweiler."
- We see presents including a comic book and what looks like a passport.
The Fox Is Giving the Gift of Soul for 'This Christmas'5:09 PM:
The Fox decides to bring some real smooth soul to the stage with a beautiful performance of "This Christmas" by Donny Hathaway.
Jenny tells The Fox that he "slayed, like Rudolph," which is a great verbal pun that doesn't work in print.
Meanwhile for his hint, the Fox brought a "gift" for the panel, which is a framed photo of The Rabbit from season 1, who turned out to be Joey Fatone.
"This rabbit came by the fox hole and told me I'd have just as great a time as he did, and he was right," The Fox said.
Panelists' Guesses:
Ken says it's Jamie Foxx (it's not).
Robin says, by focusing on his vocal tone, he thinks it's Wayne Brady. Jenny agrees.
Nicole thinks it could be Tyrese.
The Fox -- NEW CLUES!!5:03 PM:
The Fox:
- We see a small miniature grand piano toy on a stage diorama.
- Says, "I'm not to be slept on as a vocalist."
- We see a long shot of the name Richard written in red pen on a canvas.
- Says being on The Masked Singer has given him a "sense of wholeness that I've never had before."
- Says, "This mask has been the great equalizer for me."
Christmas Comes to 'The Masked Singer'5:02 PM:
While there's still another episode (the finals) before Christmas comes, The Masked Singer is turning up the holiday cheer for tonight's semifinals.
Although, the "double reveal" does give it a spooky, stressful atmosphere, as we know at least two stars are going home before next week's two-hour season 2 finale.
So, lets get to the singing and the clues! I can't wait to see what's in store for this big episode.
Last night, The Masked Singer season two quarterfinals saw some of the most spectacular performances before fans were forced to bid farewell to The Tree, who turned out to be Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer!
Check out the video below for more on this season of The Masked Singer.
