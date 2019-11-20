*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The field of secret celebs keeps thinning out as yet another singer's true identity was finally exposed on the latest episode of The Masked Singer.

Wednesday saw four costumed contestants -- The Flamingo, The Flower, The Leopard and The Rottweiler -- return to the stage to sing their hearts out once again as the panel of celebrity "detectives," including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and guest panelist Joel McHale, did their best to deduce their true identities.

After all our hidden hopefuls belted out their best performances, the audience in the theater voted on who would be moving on and who would be heading to a Smackdown Round (like fans saw during the first weeks of the competition) and it all came down to The Leopard and The Flower, and it was the regal rose who got the trimming shears this week.

However, on The Masked Singer, every time we have to say goodbye, we get the reward of finding out if our wild guesses and rampant speculation was on point or if we totally missed the mark when the singer finally unmasks. And this week, The Flower revealed herself to be none other than the Godmother of Soul herself, Patti LaBelle!

Shockingly, three of the panelists -- Thicke, McCarthy and Scherzinger -- managed to guess the singer's real identity, while Jeong stuck with his weeks-long conviction that The Flower was Bjork.

After unmasking, LaBelle had nothing but praise for her time on the show, telling the panelists, "I loved it! I loved it!" She closed out the night with an unmasked encore of her performance of "Alone" by Heart, and showed off her high-note-hitting skills.

Tonight's reveal comes on the heels of last week's surprising elimination, when fans had to bid farewell to The Ladybug, who turned out to be Kelly Osbourne!

Check out the video below for more on all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues from last week's night of competition.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

