The field of costumed contestants is getting more and more narrow following the fifth week of competition on The Masked Singer.

Wednesday's episode brought 11 clandestine celebrities back to the stage to duke it out yet again, all of them singing their hearts out for the viewers and the panel of celebrity "detectives," including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy.

After all the hidden hopefuls belted out their best performances, fans in the audience voted on who would be sent home, and America had to bid farewell to two different stars. (Since the show was on hiatus for two full weeks, due to the World Series, Wednesday's special was essentially two episodes back-to-back.)

Out of the first group of six singers -- The Rottweiler, The Ladybug, The Tree, The Penguin, The Flower and The Fox -- viewers had a tough call, but eventually voted out The Penguin -- who was revealed to be comedian and TV personality Sherri Shepherd!

"Jenny knows me so well... we've walked around naked together. She knows me," Sherri said with a laugh, after pulling off her mask. The comic also said she was inspired to sign up for the show by her son, despite being scared to put herself out there.

Out of the second group of secret celebs -- which saw The Black Widow, Thingamajig, The Butterfly, The Leopard and The Flamingo face off -- the audience voted off The Black Widow, who took off her masked and revealed herself to be Raven-Symone!

"When you guys called me a professional singer, I peed my pants, so thank you very much," she shared with a huge smile. She also dished on her broken arm, explaining that it's just not a good idea to ride a hover board "when you're 33."

Check out the video below for more on this wild season of Fox's hilarious, weird and delightful reality competition.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

