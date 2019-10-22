Lindsay Lohan is throwing some shade at Cody Simpson's new relationship.

After Simpson was crowned the winner of Australia's inaugural season of The Masked Singer, Lohan, a judge on the show, took to Instagram to criticize the 22-year-old singer's new romance with Miley Cyrus.

In the since-deleted but widely screenshotted post, Lohan shared a snap of Simpson with her sister, Ali Lohan, whom he briefly dated last year.

"When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson," the Mean Girls star captioned the black-and-white image. "family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future."

I am here to share Lindsay Lohan’s shady Instagram post she instantly deleted about Cody Simpson. Oh dear Lindsay. 😂 pic.twitter.com/glhQjWfZ8Z — Sarah (@sarahtalksmedia) October 22, 2019

After deleting her initial post, Lohan shared a shot congratulating Simpson, whose identity she correctly guessed, on his win, writing, "woohoo!!! I was right!! 😯 yay🤣💕 @codysimpson good job!! 🤖 what a great time! What a great time and wonderful moments we have all had on this show! Congratulations to everyone!"

She ended her follow-up post by tagging her sister and directing her to, "leave the riffraff behind sista!!!"

Despite the seemingly shady comments, Simpson told Australian outlet Punkee that he and Lohan have "been texting since the show ended and we're cool!"

As for Simpson's relationship with Cyrus, the pair was first linked earlier this month following the 26-year-old singer's breakups with both Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. They have since made their affection for each other known, with Simpson even releasing a song about the "Malibu" singer and visiting her in the hospital when she had tonsillitis.

At the beginning of Simpson and Cyrus' romance, however, a source told ET that they have "no plans to start dating each other exclusively."

"Miley and Cody have been friends for years. They have hooked up in the past... They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that," the source said. "Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives."

Watch the video below for more on Simpson and Cyrus.

