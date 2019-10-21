Miley Cyrus is setting the record straight.

The former Disney star took to Twitter on Monday to clarify her comments after quipping in an Instagram Live the day prior that "you don't have to be gay." She made the remark while praising Cody Simpson and assuring fans "there are good men out there."

"I was talking sh*t about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don't CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of," Cyrus wrote on Monday, adding a rainbow emoji. "Happy Monday!"

Cyrus intended to give fans a hopeful message about love during her Instagram Live. "There are good people with d**ks out there, you just gotta find them. You gotta find a d**k that's not a d**k, you know what I mean?" she said.

"I always thought that I had to be gay because I just thought all guys were evil, but it's not true," Cyrus continued, leading many fans to assume she was throwing shade at her ex, Liam Hemsworth, whom she split from in August. "There are good people out there that just happen to have d**ks."

"I've only ever met one and he's on this Live," the singer added of Simpson.

While Cyrus can't stop singing Simpson's praises, a source recently told ET that the pair has "no plans to start dating each other exclusively."

"Miley and Cody have been friends for years. They have hooked up in the past... They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that," the source said. "Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives."

See more in the video below.

