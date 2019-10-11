Mariah Carey Addresses Rumors She's on 'The Masked Singer' (Exclusive)

Mariah Carey has a message for everyone who suspects she might be on this season of The Masked Singer.

Some viewers of the Fox singing competition show have been speculating as to whether the 49-year-old powerhouse singer is in the flower costume this season -- and if Nick Cannon, her ex-husband and host of The Masked Singer, knows about it.

ET's Lauren Zima was sure to ask Carey about the rumors when she spoke to her on Friday at Variety's 2019 Power of Women event, presented by Lifetime, in Beverly Hills, California.

"Bye, girl, bye!" Carey said in response to the question, neither confirming nor denying the speculation.

While she kept her answer brief about The Masked Singer, Carey was much more open to talking about her upcoming memoir. "Darling, you're not ready," she teased of what to expect.

"You know, I really mean it," Carey added, explaining that the memoir will be extremely "honest."

As for being recognized at Variety's 2019 Power of Women, she said modestly, "I don't often think of myself that way but I was very honored."

During her speech inside the event, Carey accidentally mistook fellow honoree Jennifer Aniston for her Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon, while ad-libbing about a teleprompter issue. A source inside the luncheon tells ET, Carey's speech was otherwise "energetic and fun."

In her interview with Variety, Carey boldly admits she's sick of playing nice. "Oftentimes we're taught not to be very expressive about our feelings as women because it's a turnoff, and you know what, I don't really care," she says outright. "I'm sick of trying to have to be perfect for people because you can never live up to their expectations ever."

Carey also mentions the late Whitney Houston and their Oscar-winning duet from The Prince of Egypt soundtrack, as well as rumors that the two did not get along. Describing the experience as "the best," Carey adds, "I think camaraderie with women you respect is a huge deal."

Check out a few more candid moments with Carey ahead of her highly anticipated memoir:

