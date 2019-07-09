Mariah Carey is opening up like never before.

The 49-year-old iconic singer covers Cosmopolitan's August issue and dishes about her past relationships.

"I haven't had that many, but there has been a variety pack," she says of the men she's dated. "I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field."

Carey -- who's currently dating her former backup dancer, 36-year-old Bryan Tanaka -- was previously married to music exec Tommy Mottola from 1993 to 1998 and Nick Cannon from 2008 to 2016, who she shares 8-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

"You might want to picture a child bride," she says of her first marriage to Mottola, who is 20 years her senior. "There was a conscious effort to keep me as this all-American, whatever that means, girl. It was very controlled. There was no ­freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner."

Mottola, according to Cosmo, has since called the relationship "wrong and inappropriate."

Jason Kim for Cosmopolitan

In the feature, Carey also opens up about her career, telling the mag, "[People] have no idea what I went through as a child to even get to be an 18-year-old girl with a record deal. This was before you could just go on YouTube and sing."

That's not the only subtle shade she throws at the new type of pop stars.

"They don’t do $2 million videos anymore. Anybody can make a video now," she says. "... A lot of artists say they write, but they don’t really write. No offense to anybody. That’s just what I’ve seen."

"A lot of girls are just nude in front of everybody," she adds. "No offense to them."

Jason Kim for Cosmopolitan

Watch the video below for more on Carey.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariah Carey Just Won the Bottle Cap Challenge With This Secret Weapon

Nick Cannon Jokes About Trying to Entertain His Kids After They Return From Mariah Carey's Tour (Exclusive)

Mariah Carey Has Girls Night With Pamela Anderson, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss

Related Gallery