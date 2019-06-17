Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey are all about co-parenting their 8-year-old twins.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Cannon backstage at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica, California, where he revealed that he'd soon be picking up little Moroccan and Monroe -- and trying to make their time with him just as exciting as accompanying their mom on her Caution world tour.

"The twins have been on tour all summer with their mom. They landed today, so I'm literally leaving here to go pick them up," the actor and rapper shared.

"No, [I can't live up to that hype]," he joked. "But they want to play Roadblocks, they want to eat Doritos and they can do that with Daddy."

Carey celebrated the conclusion of her world tour with a "girls night" with Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Pamela Anderson. Cannon also had a reason to celebrate on Saturday, after taking home the award for Best Host at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for Wild 'N Out. He was also nominated in the same category for his work on The Masked Singer.

"They always say I'm a hustler, man. I always have that mentality -- you have to keep cooking while the pot is hot!" he told ET of his many gigs. "They keep giving me jobs and I keep creating. That's what it is. I keep trying to create opportunities for our community and for our people, so I'm at that mindset. I love hosting and all that, but I want to create platforms."

Wild 'N Out has certainly been the gift that keeps on giving for Cannon. "We're going to do 300 episodes by this time next year, so it's crazy! Tours, restaurants, barbershops -- it's crazy," he marveled.

Through all the success, Cannon makes sure his kids are a priority. The actor -- also dad to 2-year-old son Golden -- said he plans to bring his kids along to his gigs over the weekend. "Hanging out with Dad," he gushed.

