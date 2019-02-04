Nick Cannon is giving fans an update on Wendy Williams' health.

The 38-year-old comedian is guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show this week as Williams has taken an extended absence to recover from a shoulder fracture and complications from Graves' disease.

"Honestly, she sounded amazing, y'all," Cannon told the audience, revealing that he spoke to his "queen" Williams and her family directly. "We jumped on the phone and first thing she said was, 'Nick Cannon! How you doin'?' I didn't know what to expect at first but her spirit was so big. It was so amazing."

"And you know what was really awesome? She said she wanted to speak as a family unit -- I talked to her, [her husband] Kevin and [her son] Little Kevin, they said they are all good," he added. "The love and the passion is still there because that's what you need in times like this, is for your family to stick together with you."

Cannon continued on, admitting that their conversation "got a little emotional."

"It did because when I spoke to her she just said she feels all of your love," he explained. "And she knows that there's probably a lot of questions that haven't been answered and stuff but as someone who also deals with an autoimmune condition -- I was diagnosed with Lupus before -- I know that when you go through these things and these flare-ups and stuff, you never know. It's day by day."

"One day you can be strong, and the next day you can't even get out of bed," he added. "She sounded so strong and she wanted to thank each and every one of you. And, yeah, we were tearin' up!"

. @NickCannon kicked off guest host week and told us about his phone call with Wendy! https://t.co/izIZlj1ZUypic.twitter.com/HFAKdEpEEP — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 4, 2019

Williams' family told ET earlier this month that amid recovering from a shoulder fracture, the 54-year-old talk show host was also experiencing complications regarding her Graves' disease that would require treatment.

"Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital," a statement from Williams' family read. "Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being. Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her family's privacy during this time."

Williams opened up about her health struggles in a March 2018 interview on Good Morning America.

"We, as women, particularly if we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, our home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves," she said. "And it’s really unfortunate."

"That is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it," she continued. "No matter what the woman’s status is, it seems like we’re all in the same boat."

Hear more in the video below.



