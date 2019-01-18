Wendy Williams is heading back to the hospital.

Just as she was recovering from a fractured shoulder, the 54-year-old talk show host has been sidelined by another medical issue. Williams will be returning to the hospital for treatment for complications from Graves' disease, her family tells ET.

"As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ disease that will require treatment," a statement from the Hunter family reads. "Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital."

"Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being," the statement continues. "Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and the Hunter family's privacy during this time."

Williams suffered her shoulder injury last month, forcing her to cancel one episode of The Wendy Williams Show. Earlier this month, however, she revealed that she would be taking an additional week to recover, delaying the return of her talk show from Monday, Jan. 7 to Monday, Jan. 14.

The talk show host took time off from her show for the first time in February 2018. She revealed later that month that she would need to take an additional three weeks off due to complications from Graves' disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, Graves' disease is "an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones." Symptoms include weight loss, anxiety, irritability, tremors in hands, bulging eyes, fatigue and heat sensitivity.

The Wendy Williams Show will air repeat episodes the week of Jan. 21, the show's producer and distributor, Debmar-Mercury, tells ET. New episodes will return the following week, with a variety of hosts filling in for Williams.

"For over 10 years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family," Debmar-Mercury says in a statement. "We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready."

Williams opened up about her health struggles in a March 2018 interview on Good Morning America.

"We, as women, particularly if we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, our home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves," she said. "And it’s really unfortunate."

"That is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it," she continued. "No matter what the woman’s status is, it seems like we’re all in the same boat."

