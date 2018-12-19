Wendy Williams is suffering from a fractured shoulder.

The 54-year-old talk show host returned to her namesake show on Tuesday after canceling Monday's episode. Wearing a hot pink, crewneck sweater, Williams explained her absence at the top of her "Hot Topics" segment.

"So I have a hair fracture on my right shoulder and I did it on Sunday and by Monday morning my shoulder was on fire," she said. "There's no way I could've done yesterday's show... I was all about the medical care yesterday, from one doctor to the other."

While Williams confirmed that she's "on the mend" and not in need of an operation, she did not reveal how the fracture occurred.

"They tell me I'm very healthy... for a person after 50," she said of her doctors. "I don't need an operation and I'm not wearing a hard cast, but I have a sling and I do have my flower ring on too, just so you know."

"Staff, crew, the show will go on!" Williams exclaimed to cheers from the crowd.

Though she did admit that her shoulder is "tender," Williams is looking forward to her upcoming break in filming, where she plans to "go home and rest it."

"That's all you can do," she said.

The shoulder injury comes just over a year after Williams collapsed on-air, an event she later called "really scary."

ET caught up with Williams in July, and she was incredibly open about another health struggle in her life -- a past addiction to cocaine.

"I was a functioning addict though," she said at the time. "I would report to work on time and I walked in and all of my co-workers, and including my bosses, would know but instead of firing me, you see, I would grab my headphones and arrogantly walk into the studio and dare them to fire me because I was making ratings."

