Wendy Williams is still on the mend.

The 54-year-old talk show host announced on Saturday that her return to The Wendy Williams Show will be delayed a week following a shoulder injury that sidelined her in December. The show has been on break since Dec. 20 and was originally slated to return on Monday, Jan. 7.

"Wendy Williams will be returning with all-new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019," the show's Instagram account read. "After fracturing her shoulder, Wendy is on the mend and wants to return pain-free and be 200%, delivering the best show that millions of viewers tune-in to watch."

Last month, the host fractured her right shoulder, forcing her to cancel one show. "There's no way I could've done yesterday's show... I was all about the medical care yesterday, from one doctor to the other," she said during her brief return before going on hiatus, during which she returned home to "rest."

The delay follows a string of health struggles and unexpected injuries. In 2017, Williams collapsed on-air during a Halloween episode -- an incident she called "really scary."

Then in July 2018, ET spoke with the host about her past battle with addiction to cocaine. "I was a functioning addict though," she said at the time. "I would report to work on time and I walked in and all of my co-workers, and including my bosses, would know but instead of firing me, you see, I would grab my headphones and arrogantly walk into the studio and dare them to fire me because I was making ratings."

