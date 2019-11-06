The Masked Singer returns Wednesday night, following a two-week break, and ET will be following along throughout the wild and wacky jam-packed two-hour episode to break down all the craziest moments, best performances and most revealing clues!

Tonight, Fox's smash hit reality competition series will bring 11 familiar costumed contestants back to the stage to sing their hearts out yet again -- while the panel of celebrity "detectives," including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, try their best to guess the singers' secret identities -- before one more singer is unmasked.

The Penguin, The Black Widow, The Rottweiler, The Ladybug, The Tree, The Flower, The Fox, Thingamajig, The Butterfly, The Leopard and The Flamingo will all get the chance to impress America with their voices once again and, more importantly, drop some huge clues about their alter egos.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer.

The last exciting episode -- which aired on Oct. 16 -- saw The Skeleton get unmasked and revealed to be former Late Show bandleader Paul Shaffer!

Check out the video below for more on this season of The Masked Singer.

