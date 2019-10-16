*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The field of costumed contestants is getting even narrower following the fourth week of competition on The Masked Singer.

Wednesday's episode brought six clandestine celebrities back to the stage to duke it out yet again, with The Black Widow, The Butterfly, The Leopard, The Thingamajig, The Flamingo and The Skeleton all singing their hearts out for the viewers, and the panel of celebrity "detectives," including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy.

After all six hidden hopefuls belted out their best performances, fans voted on who would be sent home, and America had to bid farewell to The Skeleton.

However, on The Masked Singer, every time we have to say goodbye, we get the reward of finding out the true alter ego of the exiting entertainer, and this time around we found out The Skeleton was actually… musician and former Late Show bandleader Paul Shaffer!

The longtime musician says that the experience was "nuttier" than almost anything he'd done before, but liked that it allowed him to perform new kinds of songs.

"It gave me a chance to try songs I never would have thought I could pull off in real life," Shaffer shared.

While McCarthy and Thicke successfully guessed that it was Shaffer behind the mask, Jeong was stuck on the idea that it was comedian Martin Short. As it turns out, there's a good reason for Jeong's guess.

"I was with him just last week," Shaffer told Jeong. "I was studying him just to try to fool you!"

Tonight's reveal comes on the heels of last week's elimination, when fans had to bid farewell to The Eagle, who revealed himself to be Loveline host Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Pinsky sat down with ET the day after he got the axe and he opened up about the intense level of secrecy that came with competing on the show.

"The moment you leave your front door, you're in a hoodie and a mask," Pinsky recounted. "They won't let you show skin, you have white clothes on so they don't know what race you are or anything, and you're not allowed to speak."

Pinsky wasn't able to tell anyone about his role on the show, except for his wife, Susan, and even she had to sign a legally binding non-disclosure agreement.

He didn't even plan on telling his 26-year-old triplets -- daughter Paulina and sons Douglas and Jordan -- but he eventually had to spill the beans when they got suspicious and confused at the vocal coaches that kept showing up to his house to help him prepare.

"They started showing up three days a week, [and my son] said, 'What's going on here?' I went, 'Sign this non-disclosure agreement and then I'll tell you,'" Pinsky shared. "[The producers] are pretty clear that if it leaks anywhere, get the [NDA] out and make them sign."

Check out the video below to hear more.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

