'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 3!

The Masked Singer returns Wednesday night, and ET will be following along throughout the wild and wacky one-hour episode to break down all the craziest moments, best performances and most revealing clues!

Tonight, Fox's smash hit who-sung-it reality competition will introduce the last four costumed constants, The Eagle, The Flower, The Penguin and Mr. Fox, who will duke it out before the bottom two face off in a Smackdown round -- and then one will be unmasked!

Fans are going to hear the four mystery celebs sing their hearts out -- and, more importantly, share some big clues -- while the panel of celebrity "detectives," including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, try their best to guess the singers' secret identities.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer.

Last week's exciting episode featured numbers from The Panda, The Flamingo, The Leopard and The Black Widow, who all belted out some iconic tunes and delivered some truly impressive performances.

After a hard-fought musical battle, fans had to bid farewell to The Panda, who removed her mask and revealed her true identity: undefeated boxing legend Laila Ali!

Check out the video below to hear from Ali herself on what the experience was like singing inside a giant Panda costume in front of a theater filled with cheering fans.

