The Masked Singer introduced four new costumed contestants on Wednesday during the second week of this season's heated competition, and fans already had to say goodbye to one of the new stars.

The show brought Group C to the stage, which saw The Panda, The Flamingo, The Black Widow and The Leopard all duke it out with their different performances.

Ultimately, after The Black Widow beat out The Leopard and The Flamingo outperformed The Panda, fans were treated to a Smackdown Round. After all the final votes were cast, The Leopard eked out a win, and The Panda became the third contestant this season to have to pull off her mask.

After the panelists all placed their final guesses (all of which were wrong), The Panda revealed herself to be none other than famed boxer Laila Ali!

"Oh my god, it was crazy... and it was so much fun!" Ali -- daughter of iconic boxer Muhammad Ali -- marveled at the experience.

"This is the first time I've ever lost something like this," Laila added, referring to her undefeated record in the ring. "It's very humbling."

This means we'll still get a chance to learn more clues, and hear more performances, from The Flamingo, The Black Widow and The Leopard as the season progresses.

Next week, the final group of four masked performers will hit the stage, and viewers will get their first clue packages for The Penguin, The Eagle, The Flower and Mr. Fox.

Last week's massive two-hour season two premiere featured performances from eight contestants -- including The Rottweiler, The Thingamajig, The Ladybug, The Butterfly, The Skeleton, The Egg, The Ice Cream and The Tree.

After a hard-fought musical battle, fans had to bid farewell to The Egg and The Ice Cream, who took off their masks to reveal their true identities: ice skater Johnny Weir and pro-gamer and streaming superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. ET will be live blogging the show each week, and you can follow along as we break down all the biggest clues and best moments.

Check out the video below for more on last week's jam-packed season premiere.

