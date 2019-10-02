The Masked Singer returns Wednesday night, and ET will be following along throughout the entire one-hour episode to break down all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues.

Tonight, fans are going to hear four new costumed contestants sing their hearts out -- and, more importantly, share some big hints -- while the panel of celebrity "detectives," including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, try their best to guess the singers' secret identities.

Fox's smash hit who-sung-it reality competition is introducing The Panda, The Flamingo, The Black Widow and The Leopard, who will duke it out before the bottom two face off in a Smackdown round -- and then one will be unmasked.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer.

Last week's massive two-hour season two premiere featured performances from eight contestants -- including The Rottweiler, The Thingamajig, The Ladybug, The Butterfly, The Skeleton, The Egg, The Ice Cream and The Tree.

After a hard-fought musical battle, fans had to bid farewell to The Egg and The Ice Cream, who took off their masks to reveal their true identities: ice skater Johnny Weir and pro-gamer and streaming superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.

Check out the video below for more on last week's jam-packed season premiere.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Masked Singer': Clues, Spoilers, Our Best Guesses At the Secret Identities of Season 2's New Cast

'The Masked Singer': Johnny Weir Dishes on Living His 'Pop Star Dream' and Picking His Costume (Exclusive)

'The Masked Singer' Premiere: The Biggest Clues, Best Performances and Surprise Celeb Reveals