*Caution: Spoilers for the season two premiere of The Masked Singer ahead!*

The Masked Singer came back in a big way on Wednesday for its grand season two premiere, and after a fun, jam-packed two-hour musical battle, fans got to find out the secret identities of two different costumed contestants.

The premiere episode broke up the contestants into two groups, with four contestants in each group, and each of the four paired off in a head-to-head singing duel. Group A saw The Butterfly face off against The Egg, and Thingamajig face off against The Skeleton. Meanwhile, Group B pitted The Rottweiler against The Ladybug and The Tree against The Ice Cream.

After some epic performances, revealing clue packages and a lot of random, arbitrary guesses from the panel of "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- two secret stars had to unmask and go home.

The first star to get the ax this week was The Egg. After a clue package that included a whole lot of references to the Olympics and figure skating, the panelists actually managed to guess who was under the over-easy fedora: Olympic ice skater and commentator Johnny Weir.

The next contestant to get the boot was The Ice Cream, who dropped his cone and revealed his true identity: pro-gamer and internet star, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.

Jenny excitedly screamed, "My Kids are gonna love this!" Ninja also pointed out that the multi-colored streamers in his package were a reference to him being a streamer, and that the karate references were a nod to his moniker.

This means we've still got time to figure out the famous alter egos of The Butterfly, Thingamajig, The Skeleton, The Rottweiler, The Lady Bug and The Tree.

Competing next week, fans will get a chance to see the next batch of singers face off, and share some new, hopefully, helpful clues.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. ET will be live blogging the show each week, and you can follow along as we break down all the biggest clues and best moments.

Check out the video below for more on this hotly anticipated season of the surprise hit series, and hear from the panelists on how this season managed to up the ante.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live-Blogging the Season 2 Premiere!

'The Masked Singer': Clues, Spoilers, Our Best Guesses At the Secret Identities of Season 2's New Cast

'The Masked Singer' Panelists on How They've Upped the Secrecy in Season 2 (Exclusive)

'The Masked Singer' Releases New Season 2 Teaser -- Watch!