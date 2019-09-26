'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live-Blogging the Season 2 Premiere!

The Masked Singer is back and bigger than ever -- and ET will be following along throughout the entire season 2 premiere to break down all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues!

Fox's smash hit "who-sung-it" reality competition has grown quite a bit this year, with a field of 16 contestants rocking a slew of brand new, mind-blowingly intricate costumes and performing all new beloved hits.

Even this season's premiere is bigger than ever, running a full two hours and featuring eight contestants facing off in two groups while the panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy -- try their best to guess the singers' secret identities.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer.

Check out the video below for more on this hotly anticipated season of the surprise hit series, and hear from the panelists on how this season managed to up the ante.

