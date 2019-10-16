'The Masked Singer': The Flamingo Goes 'Footloose' And Reveals Some Big Clues -- Lives Updates!
The Masked Singer returned Wednesday night, and ET is following along throughout the wild and wacky one-hour episode to break down all the craziest moments, best performances and most revealing clues!
Tonight, Fox's smash hit reality competition series will bring six familiar costumed contestants back to the stage to sing their hearts out yet again -- while the panel of celebrity "detectives," including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, try their best to guess the singers' secret identities -- before one more singer is unmasked.
The Black Widow, The Butterfly, The Leopard, The Thingamajig, The Flamingo and The Skeleton will all get the chance to impress America with their voices once again and, more importantly, drop some huge clues about their alter egos.
The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer.
The Flamingo Cuts 'Footloose'5:09 PM:
For her big number on tonight's episode, The Flamingo turns to the Kenny Loggins classic "Footloose," and she shows off her sassy side.
"What a way to kick off the show," Jenny marveled, "I was smiling so big you broke my botox."
Panelists' Guesses:
Nicole guesses it could be Ally Brook (but she's on Dancing With the Stars, so it's not her.)
Jenny suggests it's Adrienne Bailon (which is also our guess)
Robin sticks with his Kandi Burruss guess.
As for an additional clue, The Flamingo said, "When I was a kid, I wanted to be a doctor, and I even attended a medical training school."
The Flamingo -- NEW CLUES!5:05 PM:
The Flamingo:
-We see shots of old tires and a petrol station.
-Says, "It reminds me of when I first started out and went from hood rat to Hollywood triple threat."
-She holds a red apple in her hand.
-Says, "I come from humble beginnings with absolutely zero connections. Until, one day, I was discovered by a powerful wizard, who plucked me off my stoop and led me into a dream."
-Says, "Being here, I feel like I can do anything, and to night, I'm going to shake up the competition with a song that proves this bird can move."
-We see a weathered street sign for Los Angeles.
- She poses for a photoshoot.
And Away We Go!5:01 PM:
Here we go on another weird, wild and wonderful night of performances!
Here's the (presumed) order of performances tonight:
The Flamingo, The Leopard, The Black Widow, The Skeleton, The Thingamajig and The Butterfly.
I honestly can't wait for some of tonight's new clues.
Last week's exciting episode featured numbers from The Flower, The Eagle, The Fox and The Penguin. All four performers gave it their best shot before fans had to bid farewell to The Eagle, who revealed himself to be Loveline host Dr. Drew Pinsky.
Check out the video below to hear from Pinsky himself on what the experience was like singing inside a rock star Eagle costume, and the intense level of secrecy that came with competing on The Masked Singer.
