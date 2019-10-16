The Masked Singer returned Wednesday night, and ET is following along throughout the wild and wacky one-hour episode to break down all the craziest moments, best performances and most revealing clues!

Tonight, Fox's smash hit reality competition series will bring six familiar costumed contestants back to the stage to sing their hearts out yet again -- while the panel of celebrity "detectives," including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, try their best to guess the singers' secret identities -- before one more singer is unmasked.

The Black Widow, The Butterfly, The Leopard, The Thingamajig, The Flamingo and The Skeleton will all get the chance to impress America with their voices once again and, more importantly, drop some huge clues about their alter egos.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer.

Last week's exciting episode featured numbers from The Flower, The Eagle, The Fox and The Penguin. All four performers gave it their best shot before fans had to bid farewell to The Eagle, who revealed himself to be Loveline host Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Check out the video below to hear from Pinsky himself on what the experience was like singing inside a rock star Eagle costume, and the intense level of secrecy that came with competing on The Masked Singer.

