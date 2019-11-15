Kelly Osbourne is so happy she said yes to competing on The Masked Singer.

Although the 35-year-old TV personality was eliminated during week six of the competition on Wednesday, unveiling herself as The Ladybug, she said she has no regrets about her time on the show.

"I did the show because I took two whole years off. I've never done that with my career," Kelly explained on CBS' The Talk on Friday. "To take that time off and fix what was broken, and get sober and now be the new me, but have to be the new me behind the mask was a great way to kind of step back into the limelight again."

Kelly revealed that she and her family decided not to tell her father, Ozzy Osbourne, that she was participating on the show. The only people who were given a heads up were her mother, Sharon Osbourne, brother, Jack Osbourne, and one of her best friends.

"He found out yesterday," Kelly shared of surprising her father. "So when he watched last night, he was so shocked and excited about it. We knew that if he knew, it would be like the town cry."

Later in the interview, Kelly also opened up about how competing on The Masked Singer was different than Dancing With the Stars. She appeared on season 9 of the dance competition show, placing third with pro partner Louis van Amstel.

"Dancing With the Stars, I will always say was the most life-changing experience I have ever had," she recalled. "Having that experience still makes me emotional. This was, in a different way, a very similar experience, in the sense that, I found myself again doing this show."

"It did make me realize that I still do want to do TV," she added. "Doing the show made me realize that I can [still do TV] and that I am worth doing it and I shouldn't give up with what I've worked so hard for."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Masked Singer': A New Celeb Gets Unmasked and Huge Clues Are Revealed in Week 6!

'The Masked Singer': The Ladybug Gets Exterminated -- See Who Was Under the Mask!

'The Masked Singer': Our Best Guesses at the Secret Identities

Related Gallery