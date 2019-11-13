*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

The field of secret celebs keeps thinning out as yet another star's alter ego was revealed at the end of the latest exciting episode of The Masked Singer.

Wednesday saw five costumed contestants return to the stage to sing their hearts out once again, with The Fox, The Rottweiller, The Flower, The Tree and The Ladybug giving it their all as the panel of celebrity "detectives," including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, did their best to deduce their true identities.

After all five hidden hopefuls belted out their best performances, the audience in the theater voted on who would be moving on and who would be heading home -- and America had to bid farewell to The Ladybug!

However, on The Masked Singer, every time we have to say goodbye, we get the reward of finding out if our wild guesses and rampant speculation was on point or if we totally missed the mark when the singer finally unmasks. And this week, The Ladybug revealed herself to be none other than TV personality, actress and singer Kelly Osbourne!

Three of the panelists -- including the night's guest panelist, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, as well as Jeong and Thicke -- guessed it was Lindsay Lohan, while Scherzinger thought it was Jamie Lynn Spears and McCarthy was pretty sure it was Paris Jackson. However, it turns out that The Ladybug's southern accent was all just a rouse!

"I heard the first word come out of my mouth and I thought, 'They're gonna know it's me!" Osbourne said, in her normal British accent. "And then that accent just came out."

"I had to do it the whole time, and every single time I've talked, inside this mask, I've been dying laughing," she added.

Tonight's reveal comes on the heels of last week's double elimination, when fans had to bid farewell to The Penguin and The Black Widow -- who revealed themselves to be comedian Sherri Shepherd and actress Raven-Symone, respectively.

Check out the video below for more on all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues from last week's night of competition.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

