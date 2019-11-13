'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 6!

The Masked Singer returns Wednesday night, and ET will be following along throughout the wild one-hour episode to break down all the craziest moments, best performances and most revealing clues!

Tonight, Fox's smash hit reality competition series will bring five familiar costumed contestants back to the stage to sing their hearts out yet again -- while the panel of celebrity "detectives," including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, try their best to guess the singers' secret identities -- before one more singer is unmasked.

The Fox, The Ladybug, The Flower, The Tree and The Rotweiller will all get the chance to impress America with their voices once again and, more importantly, drop some huge clues and unveil some revealing items to help us figure out their alter egos.

The fun kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer.

Last week's jam-packed double-episode spectacular saw two stars unmasked in the same night, when fans had to say goodbye to The Penguin and The Black Widow -- who revealed themselves to be comedian Sherri Shepherd and actress Raven-Symone, respectively.

Check out the video below for more on this season of The Masked Singer.

