It all comes down to this! The Masked Singer returned for its exciting season finale on Wednesday, and ET is following along throughout the wild spectacular to break down all the craziest moments, best performances and final shocking celebrity reveals!

Tonight, Fox's smash hit reality competition series all comes down to the final three -- The Fox, The Rottweiler and The Flamingo. And they will each get the chance to impress America -- and, more importantly, the audience in the theater who actually votes -- with their final performances!

Meanwhile, the panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy -- each get one last chance at seeing some clues and hearing the costumed contestants sing their hearts out before getting one final chance at showing off their deductive prowess. Tonight, a new winner will be crowned and all three remaining celebs unmasked!

The jam-packed two-hour starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, with an hour-long look back at this exciting season, however, ET's live blog will kick off when the real action begins at 9 p.m.! Watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season finale!

Last week, The Masked Singer semifinals featured some truly spectacular performances before fans were forced to bid farewell to two different contestants: Thingamajig -- who turned out to be NBA star Victor Oladipo -- and The Leopard, who revealed himself as best-selling musical icon Seal.

Check out the video below for more on this exciting season of The Masked Singer.

Seal Admits His Kids 'Weren't Fooled' by His Hidden Identity on 'The Masked Singer' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Michelle Williams Dishes on Getting Electrocuted on 'The Masked Singer' Set (Exclusive)

'The Masked Singer': Shocking Double Elimination and Some Huge New Clues In Christmas-Themed Semifinals

'The Masked Singer': Our Best Guesses at the Secret Identities