The final unmasking is upon us! The season 2 finale of the American version of The Masked Singer airs Wednesday night, and ET will be live with a complete recap and reaction show after The Rottweiler, The Fox and The Flamingo are revealed, hosted by ET's Deidre Behar and Charlie O'Keefe. Join us at 10:30 p.m. EST/ 7:30 p.m. PST at ET Live or on ET's YouTube channel.

We've already been parsing the clues all season, so make sure to catch up on our spoilers and best guesses at the secret celebrity identities before tuning into the finale.

ET Live is available at ETLive.com, or through the ET Live app on iOS, Android, Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV. ET Live is also on channel 1253 on Samsung TV+ as well as channel 120 on Pluto TV. Additionally, stream ET Live on CBS All Access within CBSN, CBSNews' around the clock streaming service, all for free.

*Spoilers for last week's episode ahead*

Last week on the show, we said goodbye to The Tree, whose festive cheer couldn't carry her through the holidays. Judges Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger thought the identity could be comedian Amy Sedaris, while Ken Jeong guessed Frasier actress Bebe Newirth. Last season's winner T-Pain joked it might be host Nick Cannon's ex Mariah Carey, but Jenny McCarthy is the one who got it right, correctly identifying The Tree as Saturday Night Live star Ana Gasteyer.

There's only three to go, so make sure to tune in, and then join ET afterward to break it all down.

The Masked Singer finale airs on Fox at 8 p.m. EST.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

'The Masked Singer' Season 2 Semifinals: Reveals, Theories and New Clues! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT

Michelle Williams Dishes on Getting Electrocuted on 'The Masked Singer' Set (Exclusive)

'The Masked Singer': Festive Semifinals End In Surprising Double Elimination -- See Who Got Revealed!

'The Masked Singer': Our Best Guesses at the Secret Identities

Related Gallery