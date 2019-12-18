*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*

After 10 weeks of competition on The Masked Singer, 16 costumed celebrity contestants were slowly whittled down to just three finalists -- The Fox, The Rottweiler and The Flamingo -- but only one could get the coveted Golden Mask!

On Wednesday's exciting finale -- which kicked off with a one-hour look back at the season before the competition kicked off in earnest in the second half -- the three finalists all sang their hearts out one final time.

Meanwhile, the panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy -- got one last chance to guess their secret alter egos (to various degrees of success).

One way or another, all three costumed contestants knew they'd be revealing their true identities tonight, but it was all about trying to go the distance. Unfortunately, The Flamingo was the first to come up short. After all the votes were cast, she came out in third place.

Before she unmasked, the panelists had one last chance to make their final guesses. Thicke, Scherzinger and McCarthy put their money (metaphorically) on singer and TV personality Adrienne Bailon. Meanwhile, Ken randomly guessed Jessica Simpson.

After a long unmasking, The Flamgino proved the majority of panelists correct when she revealed herself as Bailon.

"This has been life-changing," Bailon said with a smile. "I never thought that I'd love performing again but this has just been so crazy and I can't thank you enough. It's been the best thing I've ever done."

After the first reveal, it all came down to The Fox and The Rottweiler -- and, after some truly astounding performances, the Golden Mask went to the singer who brought as much with his dancing as he did with his charm and his impressive voice -- The Fox!

However, before the big winner was revealed, first we were treated to the sweet surprise of learning the true identity of the season's runner-up, The Rottweiler.

After all four judges guessed incorrectly, The Rottweiler revealed himself to be none other than musician Chris Daughtry -- a name not one of the judges ever suggested throughout the whole season.

"I wanted to do something fun, to challenge myself. So last year, when T-Pain won, I thought, 'Aw, I want to do this! It looks so much fun,'" Daughtry shared. "I had no idea how challenging I was gonna be, but I'm glad I did it."

"My kids have no idea that I'm doing it, so I'm so pumped for them to see this," he added.

Finally, the time came for the Golden Mask winner to rip off his giant Fox head, but not before the panelists had their say. While Thicke and Scherzinger were positive it was Wayne Brady, McCarthy begrudgingly sided with Jeong and suggested it was Jamie Foxx.

Of course, as many guessed, it was obviously Brady! And the excited comic and TV personality was overjoyed to win the night.

"This has been the coolest, most amazing, most touching, most challenging, weirdest thing -- and I host Let's Make a Deal!" Brady joked. "I'm gonna take this with me forever!"

Brady actually jumped the gun in real time, taking to Twitter to reveal his big win and drop his new music minutes before his identity was revealed! However, he quickly deleted the tweet minutes later.

Congrats to the Season 2 champion!

Check out the video below for more on all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues from this season of The Masked Singer!

