'Modern Family' Officially Ending After Season 11

It's official -- Modern Family is returning for season 11-- but it will be its last.

The ABC comedy, currently in its 10th season, will air its 11th season in the fall, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke announced on Tuesday at the network's Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday. Season 11 will also be Modern Family's final season.

Burke also addressed reports of a possible Modern Family spinoff. "I would love that. No one would be happier if there were one," she shared. "This next year, from what I hear, is all about -- they have big plans. There are some surprises and big milestones coming. They intend to really, really go out big."

"So, it would be terrific if a spinoff were part of that, but I haven't heard anything yet," Burke said.

Star Sofia Vergara told ET on Friday that another season of the sitcom was pretty much a done deal.

"I think it's going to end up, we're doing an extra season that we're going to start next August. We're about to finish the 10th season in March," she said.

"I mean, from what I heard, we are doing an 11th season," Vergara added. "So we're all very excited and very happy."

Reports that the adult cast -- including Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet -- was closing deals with producing studio 20th Century Fox TV to return for season 11 circulated in December.

"We were approached. The cast gave a gleeful yes," Bowen confirmed to ET that month. "I think there's a lot of behind-the-scenes action that has to happen with Fox, and ABC buying Fox. There's an extra building worth of paperwork it has to go through. But I'm hoping it does. I really am."

"It would give me an opportunity to cry at the beginning of every episode, every table read," she expressed. "This is the last time we do an episode 12. It would let us all properly grieve the end of the series as opposed to it being, right now we're like, 'No this can't be it,' because we're all enjoying it. No one's crying. No one's sad. So we're looking forward to being sad."

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sofia Vergara Says 'Modern Family' Likely Doing '11th Season' (Exclusive)

Why It's Important for Julie Bowen to Give Back (Exclusive)

Sarah Hyland Flashes Her Fake Bump Following 'Modern Family' Pregnancy Shocker

Related Gallery