Modern Family isn't wrapping up just yet.

The ABC sitcom is likely returning for an 11th season, according to Sofia Vergara.

"I think it's going to end up, we're doing an extra season that we're going to start next August. We're about to finish the 10th season in March," she told ET on Friday while promoting her new denim line, Sofia by Sofia Vergara, for Walmart.com.

"I mean, from what I heard, we are doing an 11th season," she added. "So we're all very excited and very happy."

ABC has yet to officially announce Modern Family's renewal, though multiple outlets reported in December that the adult cast, including Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, were closing deals with producing studio 20th Century Fox TV to return for season 11.

"We were approached. The cast gave a gleeful yes," Bowen told ET in December. "I think there's a lot of behind-the-scenes action that has to happen with Fox, and ABC buying Fox. There's an extra building worth of paperwork it has to go through. But I'm hoping it does. I really am."

"It would give me an opportunity to cry at the beginning of every episode, every table read," she expressed. "This is the last time we do an episode 12. It would let us all properly grieve the end of the series as opposed to it being, right now we're like, 'No this can't be it,' because we're all enjoying it. No one's crying. No one's sad. So we're looking forward to being sad."

